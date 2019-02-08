Rain

Marks and Spencer targeted in attempted arson attack

08 February, 2019 - 19:11
Marks and Spencer in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A Suffolk branch of Marks and Spencer was targeted in an attempted arson attack at the weekend when a incendiary device was placed in a cash chute.

Police were called at 8.15pm on Saturday, February 2, to the M&S store in Bury St Edmunds’ town centre after a cylinder-shaped device – containing three cigarette lighters wrapped in napkins and tape – was set alight and put into a chute on the side of the building.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the incident at the Buttermarket store is being treated as attempted arson.

In an email to town centre businesses, Mark Cordell, chief executive of Business Improvement District (BID) organisation Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “We have been asked to bring this situation to the attention of our members, as looking around the town there are examples of cardboard and other combustible materials being stored against buildings – and it’s possible there may be a repeat incident against other businesses.”

Topic Tags:

