Masked raiders attempt to smash into beauty salon with crowbars and a plant pot

Owner of The Station Hair and Beauty, Glynne Gerrard, turned up this morning to find that a break in had been attempted at the salon. Picture: GLYNNE GERRARD Archant

Two masked raiders attempted to break in to a beauty salon by throwing a plant pot at the glass door and hitting it with crowbars.

The Station Hair and Beauty salon opened at the old Mistley train station in 2017 after the building, which was abandoned for three years, was refurbished.

Glynne Gerrard, who owns the premises with his partner Jessica Wilson, discovered the attempted break-in when he turned up for work early Wednesday mornihg.

"It's not a very nice thing to see when you turn up to work," he admitted.

"We spent a lot of money turning this building from a derelct station into what it is now as a completely refurbished salon and it is upsetting to see someone try and break in.

The two people who attempted to break in to the salon turned up in this car, which police have now identified as stolen. Picture: GLYNNE GERRARD The two people who attempted to break in to the salon turned up in this car, which police have now identified as stolen. Picture: GLYNNE GERRARD

"I couldn't get in through the door at first as all of the soil and broken pot was blocking the way."

While Mr Gerrard says it could have been worse, he is now worried for his staff's safety in case the attackers come back for another go - they didn't managed to break the glass door but have damaged the lock.

CCTV footage from 11.44pm last night, Tuesday February 11, has captured the entire incident, including the culprits driving into the car park in a vehicle that police have now identified.

Glynne Gerrard and his partner Jessica Wilson transformed the abandoned train station into a salon. Picture: GLYNNE GERRARD Glynne Gerrard and his partner Jessica Wilson transformed the abandoned train station into a salon. Picture: GLYNNE GERRARD

They are shown climbing out of the car with their faces covered and attacking the front of the building, which has glass panelled doors, with large crowbars in hand.

In a frustrated attempt to get in they eventually threw a whole plant pot filled with soil at the doors, but were still unable to gain entry and left in the car.

British Transport Police said: "We received a report at 8.26am on Tuesday February 2 of an attempted burglary at Mistley station. Two men are reported to have tried breaking into a store.

"They then left the area empty handed. Inquiries into the incident are going."

Glynne Gerrard and his partner Jessica Wilson transformed the abandoned train station (shown here when they bought it in 2017) into a salon. Picture: GLYNNE GERRARD Glynne Gerrard and his partner Jessica Wilson transformed the abandoned train station (shown here when they bought it in 2017) into a salon. Picture: GLYNNE GERRARD

Mr Gerrard added: "Credit to British Transport Police who turned up within 30 minutes of my call. Because the salon is on an active train line they are responsible for us and they did very well."

The salon has very little money kept in the register as Mr Gerrard said most people tend to pay by card nowadays, the only items of value left being the GHD hair styling tools.

While there is a computer in the reception area it is quite old and not worth much cash, unlike the beauty products.