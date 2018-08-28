Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man ‘wielding knife’ attempts late night break-in

PUBLISHED: 21:46 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:46 30 January 2019

The incident happened at a property in Bunbury Avenue in Mildenhall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened at a property in Bunbury Avenue in Mildenhall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Officers are searching for a man who reportedly tried to barge into a Suffolk home while carrying a weapon.

The incident took place at a property in Bunbury Avenue, Mildenhall at around 11pm on Tuesday, January 29.

It is reported that a man carrying a knife knocked at the front door and waited for the occupants to answer before attempting to barge into the house. Meanwhile, two other men waited outside.

The victims, a man and a woman, managed to close the door before the suspect pushed past them.

Police are treating the incident as an attempted aggravated burglary – but nothing was stolen and nobody was harmed.

The suspect is described as a white man aged between 20 and 25, around 6ft tall, with short scruffy hair, a goatee beard, and tattoos on his arm. He also spoke with a local accent.

Witnesses or anybody with any information are asked to call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting reference 5817/19.

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich given £50,000 boost for innovative maths GCSE project

Chantry Academy's Craig D'Cunha said the scheme had raised grades and aspirations for pupils. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council redundancies cost tax payer over £3 million

Suffolk County Council have spent over £3million on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: ARCHANT

Morsley looks for the offensive threat as Sudbury travel to Brentwood

Billy Holland, could be back in the Sudbury team this weekend. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON

Ex-soldier who stabbed wife several times in ‘brutal attack’ sentenced

Police at the scene in Gosford Way Picture: ARCHANT

‘A lot of people are scared’ - Neighbours reveal lasting impact of father’s murder

Flowers in memory of Scott Tarrant who was murdered on Underwood Close, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists