Man ‘wielding knife’ attempts late night break-in

The incident happened at a property in Bunbury Avenue in Mildenhall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Officers are searching for a man who reportedly tried to barge into a Suffolk home while carrying a weapon.

The incident took place at a property in Bunbury Avenue, Mildenhall at around 11pm on Tuesday, January 29.

It is reported that a man carrying a knife knocked at the front door and waited for the occupants to answer before attempting to barge into the house. Meanwhile, two other men waited outside.

The victims, a man and a woman, managed to close the door before the suspect pushed past them.

Police are treating the incident as an attempted aggravated burglary – but nothing was stolen and nobody was harmed.

The suspect is described as a white man aged between 20 and 25, around 6ft tall, with short scruffy hair, a goatee beard, and tattoos on his arm. He also spoke with a local accent.

Witnesses or anybody with any information are asked to call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting reference 5817/19.