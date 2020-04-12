Three men armed with large blade and hammer smash window during burglary

Three men, armed with a large blade and a hammer, tried to get into a coastal town house late at night, smashing a window before leaving empty handed.

The aggravated burglary happened on Tuesday April 7 at around 11pm at a property in Jaywick.

Police officers were called to the property in Humber Avenue after receiving reports that a group of men were attempting to force entry.

It is believed the offenders were armed with a large blade and a hammer, which they used to smash a window after failing to get into the property.

All three were described as wearing grey hoodies and left on foot in the direction of Riley Avenue.

Essex Police are now appealing for information and ask anyone who has CCTV, doorbell footage, or dashcam footage which may be helpful to the investigation to please call them.

You can speak to Clacton CID on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/51850/20.