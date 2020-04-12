E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three men armed with large blade and hammer smash window during burglary

PUBLISHED: 18:50 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:50 12 April 2020

Humber Avenue in Jaywick. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Humber Avenue in Jaywick. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Three men, armed with a large blade and a hammer, tried to get into a coastal town house late at night, smashing a window before leaving empty handed.

The aggravated burglary happened on Tuesday April 7 at around 11pm at a property in Jaywick.

Police officers were called to the property in Humber Avenue after receiving reports that a group of men were attempting to force entry.

It is believed the offenders were armed with a large blade and a hammer, which they used to smash a window after failing to get into the property.

All three were described as wearing grey hoodies and left on foot in the direction of Riley Avenue.

Essex Police are now appealing for information and ask anyone who has CCTV, doorbell footage, or dashcam footage which may be helpful to the investigation to please call them.

You can speak to Clacton CID on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/51850/20.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Woman arrested after fatal car crash which killed a man in his 80s

Police closed St John's Road in Clacton-on-Sea for several hours after the fatal collision. Picture: JAMES BASS

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Woman arrested after fatal car crash which killed a man in his 80s

Police closed St John's Road in Clacton-on-Sea for several hours after the fatal collision. Picture: JAMES BASS

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk and Essex hospitals’ debts written off as they tackle coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has written off hospital debts. Picture: 10 Downing Street/PA

Another seven coronavirus-related deaths at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Ipswich Hospital

‘I felt helpless’: Parents’ tell of five-month-old baby’s coronavirus fight

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

Three men armed with large blade and hammer smash window during burglary

Humber Avenue in Jaywick. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Your photos of Easter egg hunts in the garden during lockdown

Violet Ellis in Witnesham, in her garden which backs on to a field Picture: FAYE ELLIS
Drive 24