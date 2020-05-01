Drone search fails to find knife-wielding man after attempted post office robbery

Suffolk police is appealing for information after a knife-wielding man attempted to rob the Post Office in Hoxne (FILE PHOTO) Picture: SIMON PARKER

A large-scale police hunt has failed to find a knife-wielding man following an attempted robbery at a Suffolk post office.

The man entered the Post Office in Low Street in Hoxne around 11.20am, demanding money from the cashier while brandishing a knife.

The worker activated the store’s panic alarm before the man ran away across a local field, towards the B1118.

No money was handed over and no one was harmed during the incident.

Police carried out a “large-scale” search in an attempt to locate the man – including the use of a drone – but were unable to find him.

Any witnesses to the crime, or those with any information which could aid police in their enquiry should contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting CAD 111 of May 1.