Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after 19-year-old stabbed

Chelmer Park, where a young man was stabbed in Chelmsford last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A 19-year-old remains in hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed in Chelmsford yesterday, with detectives arresting a man on suspicion of GBH.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers investigating the attempted murder in Galleywood have arrested a 19-year-old man this morning, Wednesday 3 June.

The arrest comes after a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Chelmer Park, Galleywood, at around 4.50pm on Tuesday, June 2.

More: Young man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed

A Section 60 was put in place yesterday evening in the surrounding area, giving officers the additional powers to stop-and-search.

It’s essentially an extension of the stop and search powers officers already use but differs because it means officers do not need to have reasonable grounds to stop someone.

A 19-year old man has been arrested in Chelmsford on suspicion of GBH, where he remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to please call us on 101 quoting incident 945 of Tuesday 2 June.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.