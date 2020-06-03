E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after 19-year-old stabbed

PUBLISHED: 11:56 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 03 June 2020

Chelmer Park, where a young man was stabbed in Chelmsford last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chelmer Park, where a young man was stabbed in Chelmsford last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A 19-year-old remains in hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed in Chelmsford yesterday, with detectives arresting a man on suspicion of GBH.

Officers investigating the attempted murder in Galleywood have arrested a 19-year-old man this morning, Wednesday 3 June.

The arrest comes after a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Chelmer Park, Galleywood, at around 4.50pm on Tuesday, June 2.

More: Young man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed

A Section 60 was put in place yesterday evening in the surrounding area, giving officers the additional powers to stop-and-search.

It’s essentially an extension of the stop and search powers officers already use but differs because it means officers do not need to have reasonable grounds to stop someone.

A 19-year old man has been arrested in Chelmsford on suspicion of GBH, where he remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to please call us on 101 quoting incident 945 of Tuesday 2 June.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

