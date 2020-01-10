Police investigating after another man cut in Suffolk attempted robbery
PUBLISHED: 16:57 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 10 January 2020
A 56-year-old man has been cut with a bladed article in an attempted robbery, just days after a similar incident in the same road.
The man, who was walking his dog at the time of the incident in Yellow Brick Road, was approached from behind by the robber around 6.45pm on Thursday, January 9.
The robber demanded money from the victim - who refused - before pulling out the bladed article and slashing at his jumper, leaving minor injuries.
It comes just three days after a similar incident, when a man, 23, was cut in the face with a sharp object during a robbery by three men in the road.
Police say they are keeping an "open mind" on whether the incidents may be linked.
Detective inspector Stephen Clarke has pledged to carry out increased patrols.
The offender in the latest robbery is described as white, around 4ft 9in tall and of a slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured hood and tracksuit bottoms.
Those with any infromation should contact police on 101, quoting reference 37/1839/20 for the latest incident or 37/1202/20 for the robbery on January 6.
