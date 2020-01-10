E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police investigating after another man cut in Suffolk attempted robbery

PUBLISHED: 16:57 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 10 January 2020

Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Newmarket, just days after a man was cut in the face in another robbery in the road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Newmarket, just days after a man was cut in the face in another robbery in the road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 56-year-old man has been cut with a bladed article in an attempted robbery, just days after a similar incident in the same road.

Richard Phillips received 18 cuts to his face and neck in the earlier armed robbery, which he says left him 'fearing for his life' Picture: RICHARD PHILLIPSRichard Phillips received 18 cuts to his face and neck in the earlier armed robbery, which he says left him 'fearing for his life' Picture: RICHARD PHILLIPS

The man, who was walking his dog at the time of the incident in Yellow Brick Road, was approached from behind by the robber around 6.45pm on Thursday, January 9.

The robber demanded money from the victim - who refused - before pulling out the bladed article and slashing at his jumper, leaving minor injuries.

It comes just three days after a similar incident, when a man, 23, was cut in the face with a sharp object during a robbery by three men in the road.

Police say they are keeping an "open mind" on whether the incidents may be linked.

Detective inspector Stephen Clarke has pledged to carry out increased patrols.

The offender in the latest robbery is described as white, around 4ft 9in tall and of a slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured hood and tracksuit bottoms.

Those with any infromation should contact police on 101, quoting reference 37/1839/20 for the latest incident or 37/1202/20 for the robbery on January 6.

