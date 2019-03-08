Attempted theft of cash machine from Esso service station in Great Barton

Police are investigating the attempted theft of a cash machine at the Esso service station in Great Barton

Police are appealing for information after a group of people in high-visibility jackets hooked a cable to a cash point in Great Barton and tried to rip it out.

The attempted theft happened at around 1.30am on Saturday, March 9, at the Esso service station in The Street.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, a car pulled up and two people wearing high visibility jackets attached a cable to the ATM.

He said: “A third person who remained in the car then drove the vehicle forward and attempted to pull the cash machine out, but this was not successful and the vehicle drove off towards Bury St Edmunds.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 13408/19.

Alternatively, call crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org