Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

How long should you keep child off school after a sickness bug?

PUBLISHED: 16:57 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:01 22 November 2018

Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

The text sent out to parents at Morland Primary School has caused some concern Picture: SUBMITTEDThe text sent out to parents at Morland Primary School has caused some concern Picture: SUBMITTED

Morland CEVA Primary School, just off Morland Road in Ipswich sent out a message to parents stating that their children should return to school 24 hours after being sick.

This contravenes NHS guidelines which specifically state that it is important for children and adults not to return to work or school for 48 hours after being sick or having diarrhoea.

The text sent out to parents in September simply read: “Sickness – Please leave 24 hours after being sick. Your child can then return to school. This is a change from the present 48 hours.”

A concerned parent of a Morland school pupil, who wished to remain anonymous, suggested that the move was a means to increase work efficiency among pupils.

They said: “I worry that this is sending the wrong message to our children and the parents that health doesn’t come first.

“That it’s about cracking that whip harder and work/performance that is most important.

“I suspect that is perhaps why Mental Health is on the rise especially in our young people.”

Suffolk County Council has since issued a statement and reminded the public that schools set their own attendance rules.

A spokesman said: “Public health supports the guidance provided by the NHS around sickness and returning to work or school, however, in Suffolk, all schools are required to set their own attendance policy.”

The school principal Alison Warren refused to say why this change had been made but said: “We don’t wish children to miss school once they are well enough to be at school.

“Once the child is well enough, has been clear of their last bout of sickness or diarrhoea for 24 hours and has eaten, then they’re well enough to come back to school.

“We are trying to keep children in school, please be on the side of the schools.”

Morland Primary School was rated Inadequate at its last Ofsted inspection in 2017.

It has since had a monitoring visit in February this year.

What do you think? Are children well enough to return to school 24 hours after their last bout of sickness? Would you be worried about the spread of germs if other children are returning sooner?

Vote in our poll or tell us your views below.

Topic Tags:

Poll How long should you keep child off school after a sickness bug?

16:57 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

‘Tell my wife I love her’ - final words of man, 76, killed by speeding driver

16:20 Jake Foxford
Kellie Tandy, 38, was driving in St Osyth when she hit 76-year-old Ronald Ramsey on May 11, 2017 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A Clacton woman was sentenced to three years and six months as a court heard the heart-rending last words of a 76-year-old man hit by her speeding car.

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

16:18 Dominic Moffitt
Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

14:18 Tom Potter
Police have issued footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Updated Warning issued after elderly victims are scammed out of four figure sums of cash

14:03
A warning has been issues after two elderly people were scammed. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two OAPs have been “scammed” out of a large amount of money after a phone call from someone pretending to be the police.

Eastern Institute of Technology bid is ‘key to unlocking the potential of future generations’

13:25 Mariam Ghaemi
On Thursday, November 15, local MP Jo Churchill, Liz Truss MP and James Cartlidge MP met with Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal of West Suffolk College, to show their strong support for West Suffolk College’'s bid to become an Eastern Institute of Technology. Pictured at Westminster Picture: SUBMITTED

A “visionary and ambitious” bid to establish a pioneering multi-million pound centre for technology in the east has been put forward.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Four-vehicle crash closes major Suffolk road

The crash happened near Earl Soham around 8.15am on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24