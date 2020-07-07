Visitor attractions set to return but public warned ‘stay alert’ to virus risk

Re-enactments could soon be back at West Stow Anglo Saxon village as the attraction is set to re-open. Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER (c) copyright newzulu.com

Moyse’s Hall Museum and West Stow Anglo Saxon village are set to be re-opened by West Suffolk Council - but people are being warned not to drop their guard as the fight against coronavirus continues.

Moyse's Hall museum in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT Moyse's Hall museum in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

The popular attractions are due to open their doors again on Wednesday July 8 following the government’s phased lifting of the lockdown restrictions.

Hygiene measures at the sites will remain in place though, including contactless payment for entry and in the visitor shops, hand sanitisers on entry and exit and restricted admittance.

Throughout lockdown, the museums have been providing learning content online and through social media for those being home schooled, and will continue to do so every day throughout the summer.

John Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk Council said: “I am delighted that, thanks to the perseverance of our residents, we are in a position to begin to re-open the destinations that had to be closed, in a safe and considered way.

John Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk Council. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI John Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk Council. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

“I ask that we all continue to do our part by observing the measures that are needed.”

The cafes in Nowton Park, Brandon Country Park, East Town Park and West Stow Country Park are now open for hot and cold takeaway drinks and snacks.

It is anticipated the kiosk in the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds will reopen later in July.

Work is also being carried out to ensure it is possible to socially distance in the 200 playgrounds maintained by West Suffolk Council.

This may mean some equipment is taken out of service for the time being.

From Saturday July 4, play areas in five West Suffolk parks will be open -in the Abbey Gardens and Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds; East Town Park, Haverhill; Brandon Country Park and West Stow Country Park.

However users are reminded some play areas provided by community organisations other than the council may still remain closed.

Skateparks across the district re-opened in June, except for Newmarket, where a £150,000 young persons-led upgrade project is in hand and which is expected to be completed in mid-September.

For more details go to the West Suffolk Council website.