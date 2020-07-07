E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Visitor attractions set to return but public warned ‘stay alert’ to virus risk

PUBLISHED: 14:16 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 07 July 2020

Re-enactments could soon be back at West Stow Anglo Saxon village as the attraction is set to re-open. Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

Re-enactments could soon be back at West Stow Anglo Saxon village as the attraction is set to re-open. Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Moyse’s Hall Museum and West Stow Anglo Saxon village are set to be re-opened by West Suffolk Council - but people are being warned not to drop their guard as the fight against coronavirus continues.

Moyse's Hall museum in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANTMoyse's Hall museum in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

The popular attractions are due to open their doors again on Wednesday July 8 following the government’s phased lifting of the lockdown restrictions.

Hygiene measures at the sites will remain in place though, including contactless payment for entry and in the visitor shops, hand sanitisers on entry and exit and restricted admittance.

Throughout lockdown, the museums have been providing learning content online and through social media for those being home schooled, and will continue to do so every day throughout the summer.

John Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk Council said: “I am delighted that, thanks to the perseverance of our residents, we are in a position to begin to re-open the destinations that had to be closed, in a safe and considered way.

John Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk Council. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIJohn Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk Council. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

“I ask that we all continue to do our part by observing the measures that are needed.”

You may also want to watch:

The cafes in Nowton Park, Brandon Country Park, East Town Park and West Stow Country Park are now open for hot and cold takeaway drinks and snacks.

It is anticipated the kiosk in the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds will reopen later in July.

Work is also being carried out to ensure it is possible to socially distance in the 200 playgrounds maintained by West Suffolk Council.

This may mean some equipment is taken out of service for the time being.

From Saturday July 4, play areas in five West Suffolk parks will be open -in the Abbey Gardens and Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds; East Town Park, Haverhill; Brandon Country Park and West Stow Country Park.

However users are reminded some play areas provided by community organisations other than the council may still remain closed.

Skateparks across the district re-opened in June, except for Newmarket, where a £150,000 young persons-led upgrade project is in hand and which is expected to be completed in mid-September.

For more details go to the West Suffolk Council website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former Labour MP pleads guilty to possessing indecent child movie

Eric Joyce outside Ipswich Crown Court Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA

Visitor attractions set to return but public warned ‘stay alert’ to virus risk

Re-enactments could soon be back at West Stow Anglo Saxon village as the attraction is set to re-open. Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

WATCH: Man jailed after being caught on doorbell camera

Jason Whitaker, of Normanston Drive, Lowestoft, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, July 2, where he was sentenced to 17 months’ imprisonment. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Warning over ‘cold callers’ in Woodbridge after two dogs are stolen

Police are warning people to stay vigilant to suspicious behaviour in Woodbridge where two males are cold calling on residents. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Man charged with handling stolen goods worth around £1,500

A man has been charged with handling stolen goods in Bury St Edmunds worth £1,500. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown