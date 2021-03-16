Published: 11:34 AM March 16, 2021

Lockdown has seen the popularity of online auctions soar - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An online silent auction to raise funds for Bury St Edmunds Citizens Advice has been set up by Bury Abbey Rotary Club.

Bury Abbey Rotary Club, an active fundraising group, is seeking auction lots donations from local businesses and members of the public for their auction which goes live at the start of April.

Citizens Advice provides free advice on money, housing, benefits and tax credits and employment.

President of the Bury Abbey Rotary Club, Stuart Hughes said: “The demand for the services provided by our local Citizens Advice Bureaus is ever increasing.

“The erosion of Legal Aid, for legal services, coupled with the financial pressure exacerbated by the pandemic has led to increased reliance on the Citizen Advice Bureau for help with advice on debt, redundancy, food and energy poverty.

“Anyone, be they a local business or individual, that can offer a product, a service, a trip, a suitable item, a collectable – anything will be most welcome. Bury Abbey Rotary members will handle all collections and distributions in a Covid safe manner.”

Bury Abbey Rotary Club on average raise between £20,000 and £25,000 every year, to local good causes in and around Bury St Edmunds.