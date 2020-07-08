Breaking

Two people trapped inside Audi after crash involving caravan blocks A12

Three fire crews have been called to a crash on the A12 at Yoxford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Three fire crews are at the scene of a collision between an Audi and a car towing a caravan which has blocked the A12 – with two people medically trapped inside a vehicle.

Police and the ambulance service have also been called to the scene of the crash on the southbound carriageway of the A12 between Darsham and Halesworth.

A spokesman for Suffolk police, said: “We were called shortly after midday with reports of a collision on the A12 between Halesworth and Darsham.

“The crash involved an Audi TT Quattro and a Fiat Swift, which is understood to have been towing the caravan.

“Ambulance are on their way to the scene, but there doesn’t appear to be any serious injuries.”

The fire service are also on scene, working to free two people from one of the vehicles.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Two people are medically trapped inside a car and crews are trying to stabilise them.”

The A12 heading southbound is currently blocked following the incident.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.