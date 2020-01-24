E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman in 30s hurt after crash involving Audi

PUBLISHED: 12:32 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 24 January 2020

Police were called to a crash in Ballingdon Hill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has been taken to hospital with back injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Sudbury.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on the A131, Ballingdon Hill, shortly after 5pm yesterday.

Paramedics were also sent following reports one person involved in the collision had been injured.

They assessed a woman, believed to be in her late 30s, for back injuries.

She was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment.

The road was blocked for some time while emergency services worked at the scene but re-opened to traffic at around 6.45pm.

A police spokesman said the collision involved an Alfa Romeo, an Audi A4 and a Peugeot.

Witnesses to the crash and anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 296 of yesterday, January 23.

