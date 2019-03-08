Sunshine and Showers

Drama society open audition evening

PUBLISHED: 18:41 09 May 2019

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury.

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury.

Archant

Sudbury Dramatic Society will be holding an open audition evening at the town's Quay Theatre for its next production.

It will be staging Henrick Ibsen's play An Enemy of the people at the theatre in September and is looking for a cast of nine people of various ages.

The story is about a tight-knit community making a shocking discovery about one of its citizens, Dr Thomas Stockman, that threatens the lifeblood of the town.

The play is the directing debut for Darryl Crawley, who said: "This production of Ibsen's masterpiece will be set in a modernised, minimalistic, scandi-style and will explore family, class, the oppression and lies by society."

Auditions take place on Monday May 13 at 7.30pm. Scripts are available for short term loan from The Quay Theatre. More details can be found at the society's website.

Anyone is welcome to audition but if cast will be expected to become a member of Sudbury Dramatic Society.

For more details contact Darryl via email.

