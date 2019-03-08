Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Author Anthony Horowitz praises 'amazing' Suffolk volunteers helping struggling young families

PUBLISHED: 08:11 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 19 May 2019

Anthony Horowitz has been named as patron of Home-Start in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Anthony Horowitz has been named as patron of Home-Start in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Bestselling author Anthony Horowitz has praised an inspiring group of volunteers who support young families in Suffolk facing difficulties including depression and isolation.

Home-Start in Suffolk's Snowflake Ball marked the charity's 20th anniversary ball. Picture: HOME-START IN SUFFOLKHome-Start in Suffolk's Snowflake Ball marked the charity's 20th anniversary ball. Picture: HOME-START IN SUFFOLK

The novelist and screenwriter - who has a home in Orford - made the comments as he was announced as the new patron for Home-Start in Suffolk, which supports parents of young children facing a variety of challenges.

You may also want to watch:

At the charity's annual Snowflake Ball at the Hanger at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, the writer of the Alex Rider teenage spy series and the television drama Foyle's War spoke on a video specially-filmed for the evening.

The 64-year-old said: "I love that Home-Start in Suffolk brings their amazing network of volunteers from all over Suffolk, giving up their time, providing support and friendship where it really matters - inside the community, inside people's homes, becoming not just their helpers but their friends."

Novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz has a home in Orford. Picture: GREGG BROWNNovelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz has a home in Orford. Picture: GREGG BROWN

MORE: Anthony Horowitz - 'I am destined to be in Orford for eternity'

Mr Horowitz has a strong affinity in Suffolk, describing in an interview with this newspaper last year how he fell in love with the county 30 years ago, adding: "There's nowhere else I would rather be."

Snowflake Ball

He is supporting Home-Start in Suffolk in its 20th anniversary year, with £26,880 raised at the Snowflake Ball on Friday, May 17.

The event was hosted by the charity's chief executive, Tara Somers, and Suffolk Community Foundation head of public affairs Tim Holder, with its 200 guests getting the chance to win one of 20 prizes including an afternoon tea for two at the Shard.

Mr Horowitz also donated signed copies of his books for the event's auction.

Ms Somers said: "The ball has exceeded all our expectations and has achieved so much - not only in terms of fundraising revenue which will be used to fund recruitment and training for more fully-trained volunteers, but it was a chance to remind people what we do at Home-Start and how hard we work for families with children in the Suffolk community - providing support and professional friendship at a time it is needed."

Platinum Challenge

At the event, Home-Start in Suffolk also unveiled its Platinum Challenge, where businesses are encouraged to pledge to raise £1,000 for the charity over the course of its 20th anniversary year.

Firms interested in getting involved should email the charity here or call 01473 621104.

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Suffolk’s new chief constable on changing face of policing – and the TV show you should watch

Suffolk's new Chief Constable Steve Jupp. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Author Anthony Horowitz praises ‘amazing’ Suffolk volunteers helping struggling young families

Anthony Horowitz has been named as patron of Home-Start in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

U’s star Szmodics could be on his way to Robins

Sammie Szmodics celebrates with team-mate Sam Saunders after giving the U's an early lead, against MK Dons in the final home game of the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Suffolk superstar ‘Josh of the Jungle’ halfway through mammoth ultra marathon challenge

Josh Hearnden has completed his first ultra marathon and will start his next in Peru in June. Picture: JOSH OF THE JUNGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists