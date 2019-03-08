Author Anthony Horowitz praises 'amazing' Suffolk volunteers helping struggling young families

Anthony Horowitz has been named as patron of Home-Start in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Bestselling author Anthony Horowitz has praised an inspiring group of volunteers who support young families in Suffolk facing difficulties including depression and isolation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Home-Start in Suffolk's Snowflake Ball marked the charity's 20th anniversary ball. Picture: HOME-START IN SUFFOLK Home-Start in Suffolk's Snowflake Ball marked the charity's 20th anniversary ball. Picture: HOME-START IN SUFFOLK

The novelist and screenwriter - who has a home in Orford - made the comments as he was announced as the new patron for Home-Start in Suffolk, which supports parents of young children facing a variety of challenges.

You may also want to watch:

At the charity's annual Snowflake Ball at the Hanger at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, the writer of the Alex Rider teenage spy series and the television drama Foyle's War spoke on a video specially-filmed for the evening.

The 64-year-old said: "I love that Home-Start in Suffolk brings their amazing network of volunteers from all over Suffolk, giving up their time, providing support and friendship where it really matters - inside the community, inside people's homes, becoming not just their helpers but their friends."

Novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz has a home in Orford. Picture: GREGG BROWN Novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz has a home in Orford. Picture: GREGG BROWN

MORE: Anthony Horowitz - 'I am destined to be in Orford for eternity'

Mr Horowitz has a strong affinity in Suffolk, describing in an interview with this newspaper last year how he fell in love with the county 30 years ago, adding: "There's nowhere else I would rather be."

Snowflake Ball

He is supporting Home-Start in Suffolk in its 20th anniversary year, with £26,880 raised at the Snowflake Ball on Friday, May 17.

The event was hosted by the charity's chief executive, Tara Somers, and Suffolk Community Foundation head of public affairs Tim Holder, with its 200 guests getting the chance to win one of 20 prizes including an afternoon tea for two at the Shard.

Mr Horowitz also donated signed copies of his books for the event's auction.

Ms Somers said: "The ball has exceeded all our expectations and has achieved so much - not only in terms of fundraising revenue which will be used to fund recruitment and training for more fully-trained volunteers, but it was a chance to remind people what we do at Home-Start and how hard we work for families with children in the Suffolk community - providing support and professional friendship at a time it is needed."

Platinum Challenge

At the event, Home-Start in Suffolk also unveiled its Platinum Challenge, where businesses are encouraged to pledge to raise £1,000 for the charity over the course of its 20th anniversary year.

Firms interested in getting involved should email the charity here or call 01473 621104.