Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Chocolat author Joanne Harris to host talk in Woodbridge

PUBLISHED: 13:47 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 18 March 2019

Author Joanne Harris will be visiting Woodbridge library to discuss her latest novel, the Chocolat sequel The Strawberry Thief.

Author Joanne Harris will be visiting Woodbridge library to discuss her latest novel, the Chocolat sequel The Strawberry Thief.

Archant

Prize-winning novellist and author of the Whitbread-shortlisted novel and Oscar-nominated film, ‘Chocolat’, Joanne Harris will be introducing her latest book ‘The Strawberry Thief’ at Woodbridge Library on Friday April 5.

The event is being staged in conjunction with Browsers Bookshop in Woodbridge Thoroughfare and will be hosted by Catherine Larner who runs regular ‘author Q&A’ events at the bookshop.

Joanne will be in conversation with Catherine describing the events surrounding the latest instalment of the Chocolat saga.

Vianne Rocher and Rosette are happily running the chocolate shop in the square until life is disrupted by the death of the florist, Narcisse and a mysterious new shop opens in town.

Joanne Harris was born in Barnsley in 1964, of a French mother and an English father. She studied Modern and Mediaeval Languages at Cambridge and was a teacher for 15 years, during which time she published three novels, including Chocolat (1999), which was made into an Oscar-nominated film starring Juliette Binoche.

Since publishing Chocolat, Joanne has written 15 more novels, two novellas, two collections of short stories and a Dr Who novella, as well as the libretti for two short operas, several screenplays, a musical and three cookbooks.

Tickets are £20 including a copy of ‘The Strawberry Thief’. One additional ticket can be purchased for £12 without the book. Call Browsers Bookshop 01394 388890.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Remembering Roy - a man who was generous, laid-back and great fun with a wicked sense of humour

Roy Goldsmith. 'He loved sitting down listening to music  with his paper, glass of wine, and his fat Havana cigars, before he had his stroke. He gave those up, and cut down on wine' Picture: Carol Whitmore

North Stander: ‘The most infuriating refereeing display since 1975 cup semi-final’

Town manager Paul Lambert was restrained in his criticism of referee Keith Stroud. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘We need to win every game now’ - Bree on Town’s slim survival hopes

James Bree looking to push the ball forwards in the second half against Nottingham Forest. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Remembering Roy - a man who was generous, laid-back and great fun with a wicked sense of humour

Roy Goldsmith. 'He loved sitting down listening to music  with his paper, glass of wine, and his fat Havana cigars, before he had his stroke. He gave those up, and cut down on wine' Picture: Carol Whitmore

North Stander: ‘The most infuriating refereeing display since 1975 cup semi-final’

Town manager Paul Lambert was restrained in his criticism of referee Keith Stroud. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘We need to win every game now’ - Bree on Town’s slim survival hopes

James Bree looking to push the ball forwards in the second half against Nottingham Forest. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Witches press and practice day: Mike Bacon is there and brings you all the news and reaction...

Ipswich Witches 2019: Back row, left to right: Chris Louis (promoter), Richard Lawson, Chris Harris, Danny King (on bike), Cameron Heeps, David Bellego, Ritchie Hawkins (team manager). Front row, left to right, Krystian Pieszczek and Jake Allen. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘It’s great to show what I’m capable of’ – Suffolk star Allen dominates at UFC London, while Till suffers upset KO

Suffolk's Arnold Allen, right, is now 5-0 in the UFC. Picture: BRETT KING

Chocolat author Joanne Harris to host talk in Woodbridge

Author Joanne Harris will be visiting Woodbridge library to discuss her latest novel, the Chocolat sequel The Strawberry Thief.

Under-strength Ipswich emerged with credit from defeat at champions

Veron Eze scored 14 points for Ipswich at Liverpool. Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

Reality TV stars need help to deal with fame, says Suffolk MP after Love Island star’s death

Former Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis has died aged 26, his management has confirmed. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists