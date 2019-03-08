New novel puts artist in the frame

Suffolk author Simon Edge is to release his new novel about Sudbury's most famous son at the museum that was once his home.

Simon has penned 'A Right Royal Face-Off', a historical comedy about the artist Thomas Gainsborough, with a modern strand set in Suffolk.

It will be formally launched at Gainsborough's House - the artist's childhood home that is nowa museum dedicated to him - on Thursday August 1.

Simon, who lives in Long Melford, said: "The historical part of the novel is about Gainsborough's rivalry with Sir Joshua Reynolds for the favour of George III, and much of it is told in letters from Gainsborough's footman in London back home to his mother in Suffolk.

"The modern strand is about a monstrosity which turns up in Sudbury and may or may not be a long-lost Gainsborough.

"It's a bit of fun - although it did involve an awful lot of reading up about life in the 18th century."

The book is Simon's third novel but his first to be set in Suffolk.

'A Right Royal Face Off' costs £8.99 and is published by Lightning Books.