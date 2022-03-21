Cockpit from 70s fighter aircraft finds new home at aviation museum

The cockpit from a Lightning has left its home at Wattisham Station Heritage Museum - Credit: Wattisham Station Heritage Museum

A piece of a fighter aircraft from the 1970s has been moved to a new home at a specialist Suffolk museum.

The XP743 cockpit, for some years, was on loan to the museum at Wattisham Airfield.

The cockpit was originally part of a Lightning Mik.3 fighter aircraft which in its time flew missions as part of the No.56 Squadron until January 1975.

It was on loan to the museum from owner Ken Hayward, who has since decided to sell the piece to the Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum in Flixton.

The cockpit has been sold by the owner to Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum - Credit: Wattisham Station Heritage Museum

Some staff at the Wattisham Station Heritage Museum helped transfer the cockpit to its new home near Bungay.

The cockpit is marked in the name of Flying Officer D R Law, who lost his life in a crash while flying a Lightning XR721 over Suffolk in 1966.

The Wattisham Station Heritage Museum reopens on April 3 for its 2022 season and will open the first and third Sunday of every month until October.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum is open on Sundays from 10am to 4pm in March and from April will open on Wednesdays and weekends.