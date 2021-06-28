News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Surge in wasps expected later this summer

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:51 AM June 28, 2021    Updated: 11:23 AM June 28, 2021
A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being attacked by wasps

Aviva has warned of a possible influx of wasps this summer - Credit: citizenside.com

Households have been warned of a possible influx of wasps later this summer by insurance firm Aviva.

The company has warned the inconsistent weather so far this year could lead to a surge in problems in July and August.

It comes after JG Pest Control, which provides a pest control service for the insurer, dealt with nearly 13,000 incidents of wasp infestations between April and October last year – with 54% of those happening in July and August.

The inconsistent weather in June has seen the pest controllers see a reduction in wasp-related enquiries, leading staff to believe numbers could soon shoot up.

EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY JUNE 28 File photo dated 26/04/17 of wasp's nest. Wasp infestations appear

A wasp's nest is usually brown or grey in colour and can resemble a rugby ball or a swirled balloon - Credit: PA

Sarah Applegate, head of risk for Aviva General Insurance, said: “Wasp season typically begins around the end of June and peaks throughout July and August.

“The unsettled weather during June meant that wasp infestations appear to be slightly lower this year – which could mean an even bigger influx of incidents over the rest of the summer.

“Wasps can be a worry to residents, so we’d urge people to take steps to avoid attracting them and be on their guard for any signs of an infestation.

“If anyone does encounter a wasp infestation in their home, we’d recommend that the safest and most sensible course of action would be to contact a professional pest control company or their insurer if they have suitable cover. They will be able to treat and eliminate the wasps.”

A wasp's nest is usually brown or grey in colour and can resemble a rugby ball or a swirled balloon.

To help prevent wasps nesting, Aviva has recommended carrying out regular property checks to ensure all cracks and crevices are sealed.

It is also recommended to ensure all external rubbish bins have fitted lids and that compost heaps are emptied as regularly as possible.

Like bees, wasps are recognised as valuable pollinators and also help control the numbers of potential pests like greenfly and certain caterpillars.

