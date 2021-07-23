5 places to avoid the crowds in Suffolk this summer

Published: 6:00 PM July 23, 2021

The sun sets on the water at Pin Mill. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The lifting of the remaining Covid restrictions has been met with the delight by some people but many may wish to avoid the crowds this summer in Suffolk.

Here we highlight some of the wide open spaces in Suffolk that you can enjoy without fears of overcrowding.

Shotley Peninsula with its little villages and small settlements is the perfect place for a calm summer holiday - Credit: Inscope imaging

1) Go ANYWHERE on the Shotley Peninsula

Travel anywhere around the Shotley Peninsula and you will see amazingly different changes in the landscape from the mudflats and salt marshes beloved by birds and insects to beaches and marinas.

Holbrook Creek also has a beach and Alton Water in Tattingstone makes a pleasant walk.

A walk along Covehithe beach - Credit: Jane George/iWitness

You may also want to watch:

2) The most secluded beach

Kessingland and Pakefield beaches near Lowestoft, Dunwich Beach near Southwold and Felixstowe are all easy to drive to and with parking nearby are likely to draw the crowds.

But Covehithe just down the road is a sandy beach that is only accessible by foot or cycle, meaning fewer people are likely to make the journey.

The Clare Market pictured with not many people

3) Suffolk's smallest town

Wool town Clare is arguably the smallest town in Suffolk with a population of 2,000.

It has a large number of independent shops and over 130 listed buildings.

You can also visit the Ancient House Museum.

There is a river path along the Little Ouse from Brandon to Thetford which is worth a visit - Credit: Archant

4) Rent a paddleboard or walk the Little Ouse river path

The Little Ouse river path can make a nice afternoon 10-mile stroll from Thetford in Norfolk to Brandon in Suffolk.

It runs through the heart of the Brecks, and passes Thetford Forest. You can even stop for a dip at St Helen's Picnic Site in Santon Downham.

Paddleboards can also be rented nearby.

5) Head to unpopular Trip Advisor Suffolk destinations

Of the 959 things to do in Suffolk on TripAdvisor, there are a few destinations that were less popular with travellers on the site so most likely are less crowded.

But these are hidden gems that are highly rated in other categories such as location.

Why not try Herringfleet Windmill or Saint Mary's Church in Ashby.