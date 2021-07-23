5 places to avoid the crowds in Suffolk this summer
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The lifting of the remaining Covid restrictions has been met with the delight by some people but many may wish to avoid the crowds this summer in Suffolk.
Here we highlight some of the wide open spaces in Suffolk that you can enjoy without fears of overcrowding.
1) Go ANYWHERE on the Shotley Peninsula
Travel anywhere around the Shotley Peninsula and you will see amazingly different changes in the landscape from the mudflats and salt marshes beloved by birds and insects to beaches and marinas.
Holbrook Creek also has a beach and Alton Water in Tattingstone makes a pleasant walk.
You may also want to watch:
2) The most secluded beach
Kessingland and Pakefield beaches near Lowestoft, Dunwich Beach near Southwold and Felixstowe are all easy to drive to and with parking nearby are likely to draw the crowds.
Most Read
- 1 Town co-owner Bakay on future of Portman Road name
- 2 Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests
- 3 Machinery to be sold following the loss of 'passionate' farmer
- 4 Sought-after Felixstowe beach hut sells for £88K
- 5 Empty shelves as 'pingdemic' takes its toll on Suffolk's supply chain
- 6 69 homes for Suffolk village delayed over 'bland' design
- 7 'I am very, very excited' - Town teenager Gibbs completes Norwich move
- 8 Crash between two motorbikes
- 9 Ipswich closing in on Coulson loan signing
- 10 Bin lorry driver ran over colleague's leg in Kesgrave
But Covehithe just down the road is a sandy beach that is only accessible by foot or cycle, meaning fewer people are likely to make the journey.
3) Suffolk's smallest town
Wool town Clare is arguably the smallest town in Suffolk with a population of 2,000.
It has a large number of independent shops and over 130 listed buildings.
You can also visit the Ancient House Museum.
4) Rent a paddleboard or walk the Little Ouse river path
The Little Ouse river path can make a nice afternoon 10-mile stroll from Thetford in Norfolk to Brandon in Suffolk.
It runs through the heart of the Brecks, and passes Thetford Forest. You can even stop for a dip at St Helen's Picnic Site in Santon Downham.
Paddleboards can also be rented nearby.
5) Head to unpopular Trip Advisor Suffolk destinations
Of the 959 things to do in Suffolk on TripAdvisor, there are a few destinations that were less popular with travellers on the site so most likely are less crowded.
But these are hidden gems that are highly rated in other categories such as location.
Why not try Herringfleet Windmill or Saint Mary's Church in Ashby.