Woman dies after collision with car on housing estate

PUBLISHED: 20:05 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:16 27 August 2020

A woman has died after being involved in a collision with a car in Greenstead Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has died after being involved in a collision with a car at Colchester’s Greenstead estate this evening.

Police were called to Avon Way in the town shortly after 6pm following reports that the woman, a pedestrian, had been involved in a collision with a car near to the junction with Hawthorn Road.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene.

The road remains closed while enquiries into the collision continue.

An Essex Police spokesman said road users should avoid the area, as the closure is expected to last for “some time”.

Those who witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage, are asked to contact Essex Police on 101 quoting reference 1005 of August 27.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via the charity’s website.

