Man accused of causing woman’s death in crash on housing estate

PUBLISHED: 12:40 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 28 September 2020

The incident took place in Avon Way, Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The trial of a man accused of causing the death of a 39-year-old woman in Colchester by dangerous driving will take place in February next year.

David Jankovic, 23, of no fixed abode, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (September 28) for a plea and trial preparation.

He pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Linda Franklin by dangerous driving.

Jankovic was charged with the offence following a fatal collision on the Greenstead estate, on Thursday, August 27.

Police were called to Avon Way in the town shortly after 6pm following reports that the woman had been involved in a collision with a car near to the junction with Hawthorn Road.

Jankovic’s trial, which is expected to last five days, will take place at Ipswich Crown Court on February 22 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place on November 6.

Judge David Goodin remanded Jankovic in custody.

