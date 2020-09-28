Man accused of causing woman’s death in crash on housing estate

The incident took place in Avon Way, Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The trial of a man accused of causing the death of a 39-year-old woman in Colchester by dangerous driving will take place in February next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Jankovic, 23, of no fixed abode, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (September 28) for a plea and trial preparation.

He pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Linda Franklin by dangerous driving.

You may also want to watch:

Jankovic was charged with the offence following a fatal collision on the Greenstead estate, on Thursday, August 27.

Police were called to Avon Way in the town shortly after 6pm following reports that the woman had been involved in a collision with a car near to the junction with Hawthorn Road.

Jankovic’s trial, which is expected to last five days, will take place at Ipswich Crown Court on February 22 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place on November 6.

Judge David Goodin remanded Jankovic in custody.