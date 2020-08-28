Man arrested after woman in 30s dies in collision on housing estate

A woman has died after being involved in a collision with a car in Greenstead Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 30s died following a crash on a Colchester housing estate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police were called to reports of a collision involving a silver Audi A3 and a Ford Escort on Avon Way in Colchester at around 6pm yesterday, August 27.

Paramedics arrived, but despite their efforts, the woman, aged in her 30s, sadly died at the scene.

A 23-year-old man was arrested during the early hours of this morning, Friday 28 August, in Sudbury, Suffolk on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.

He remains in custody as enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We would like to thank local residents and road users for their patients and understanding, while we progressed our investigation.

“Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or the moments before the collision and are particularly keen for those with any footage, whether it’s dash cam, doorbell or CCTV, to get in contact with us.

You may also want to watch:

“If you have information, please email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be given by calling 101 or anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Please reference incident 1005 of 27 August, when providing any information.”