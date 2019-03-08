Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Top Suffolk chefs to take on country's finest in national awards

PUBLISHED: 14:51 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 19 April 2019

Chef Patron Pascal Canevet, Maison Bleue, Bury St Edmunds Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Chef Patron Pascal Canevet, Maison Bleue, Bury St Edmunds Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Lucy Taylor Photography

Two of Suffolk’s top chefs will be battling it out to win top awards in a national competition.

Head Chef Dave Wall at The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHead Chef Dave Wall at The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pascal Canevet from Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds and Dave Wall from The Unruly Pig in Woodbridge have both received nominations at the Craft Guild of Chef awards.

The guild is seen as the leading chef's association in the UK with members around the world.

The awards celebrate both emerging and established cooking talent from across the UK with over 600 professionals expected to attend the ceremony.

Neither of the Suffolk eateries are strangers to success with both establishments having won a number of awards in the past.

Mr Canevet runs Maison Bleue with his wife Karine where they serve French modern seasonal dishes.

His nomination is in the restaurant chef category where he faces competition from chefs Jean-Philippe Blondet from Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London, and Kuba Winkowski from The Feathered Nest Country Inn in the Cotswolds.

“I am absolutely delighted to be short listed, its such an honour and we are all very excited to be part of the awards ceremony,” said Mr Canevet.

“Seasonal locally-sourced produce is a passion of mine; of course, I'm creative and love presenting food beautifully but the delicate balance of flavour is what I'm all about.”

Mr Wall, who grew up in Ipswich, joined the Unruly Pig as head chef in 2015 where the team serve modern British food with an Italian influence. His nomination has come in the pub chef category.

It's not the first time that Mr Wall has been a nominee at the awards having been named in the shortlist for the same award in 2018.

He will be up against Leigh Evans from Methuen Arms and Robert Taylor from Compasses Inn.

Mr Wall said: “I'm thrilled and honoured to be short listed for the second year, it's a great feeling to be so highly appreciated.”

Brendan Padfield, owner of The Unruly Pig added: “Dave is truly outstanding, we're so very proud of his achievement, and to be shortlisted twice is testament to his talent and craft.

“We are absolutely delighted he's one of the national finalists.”

The winners will be announced on Thursday, June 6 at an awards ceremony at the London Hilton on Park lane.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A man in his 40s has died following a collision in Creeting St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE

Hundreds take part in popular Sudbury fun run

First female finisher Daisy Clover at the Sudbury Fun Run 2019

5 ways to self-care so you can enjoy the bank holiday weekend

Amelia Beckett and Mason Broughton having a beach day and enjoying the Easter bank holiday weather Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There is absolutely no excuse’: Plea to dog owners as summer season approaches

Three dog owners have been prosecuted for failing to clean up after their pets. Picture: James Bass

Fears Snape Maltings and Britten-Pears merger erases important LGBT story

Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears standing in front of the recently completed Snape Maltings Concert Hall - 1969
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists