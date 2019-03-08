Top Suffolk chefs to take on country's finest in national awards

Chef Patron Pascal Canevet, Maison Bleue, Bury St Edmunds Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Lucy Taylor Photography

Two of Suffolk’s top chefs will be battling it out to win top awards in a national competition.

Head Chef Dave Wall at The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Head Chef Dave Wall at The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pascal Canevet from Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds and Dave Wall from The Unruly Pig in Woodbridge have both received nominations at the Craft Guild of Chef awards.

The guild is seen as the leading chef's association in the UK with members around the world.

The awards celebrate both emerging and established cooking talent from across the UK with over 600 professionals expected to attend the ceremony.

Neither of the Suffolk eateries are strangers to success with both establishments having won a number of awards in the past.

Mr Canevet runs Maison Bleue with his wife Karine where they serve French modern seasonal dishes.

His nomination is in the restaurant chef category where he faces competition from chefs Jean-Philippe Blondet from Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London, and Kuba Winkowski from The Feathered Nest Country Inn in the Cotswolds.

“I am absolutely delighted to be short listed, its such an honour and we are all very excited to be part of the awards ceremony,” said Mr Canevet.

“Seasonal locally-sourced produce is a passion of mine; of course, I'm creative and love presenting food beautifully but the delicate balance of flavour is what I'm all about.”

Mr Wall, who grew up in Ipswich, joined the Unruly Pig as head chef in 2015 where the team serve modern British food with an Italian influence. His nomination has come in the pub chef category.

It's not the first time that Mr Wall has been a nominee at the awards having been named in the shortlist for the same award in 2018.

He will be up against Leigh Evans from Methuen Arms and Robert Taylor from Compasses Inn.

Mr Wall said: “I'm thrilled and honoured to be short listed for the second year, it's a great feeling to be so highly appreciated.”

Brendan Padfield, owner of The Unruly Pig added: “Dave is truly outstanding, we're so very proud of his achievement, and to be shortlisted twice is testament to his talent and craft.

“We are absolutely delighted he's one of the national finalists.”

The winners will be announced on Thursday, June 6 at an awards ceremony at the London Hilton on Park lane.