E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Heartbreaking to know she is in pain’: Family’s medicinal cannabis plea for girl, 6, with severe epilepsy

PUBLISHED: 16:20 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 22 June 2020

Dad Ant Clarry with Indie-Rose and mum Tannine Montgomery. Picture: GILES BRYANT

Dad Ant Clarry with Indie-Rose and mum Tannine Montgomery. Picture: GILES BRYANT

Archant

Family and friends of a six-year-old with severe epilepsy stepped up their fight for medicinal cannabis to be made more readily available on the NHS - by embarking on a 25-mile walk to raise awareness.

Gavin Clarry, Lillia and Hannah Bennet, Megan Jefferson, Tom Bryant and Tannine Montgomery at the old Abbey in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GILES BRYANTGavin Clarry, Lillia and Hannah Bennet, Megan Jefferson, Tom Bryant and Tannine Montgomery at the old Abbey in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GILES BRYANT

Indie-Rose Clarry, from Clare, near Sudbury, had been taking medicinal cannabis oil prescribed by a private doctors in the Netherlands for her Dravet Syndrome.

The law was changed in 2018 to allow specialist doctors to prescribe cannabis-based medicines where appropriate, but the drug is still not readily available on the NHS.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, her family have been unable to get Indie-Rose’s medicine and the oil ran out more than eight weeks ago.

According to her mother, Tannine Montgomery, Indie-Rose has seized every day since it ran out. When she was taking the medication, she had seizures just four times a month.

Tannine Montgomery, Indie-Rose's mum, on the walk with Gavin Clarry and Megan Jefferson. Picture: GILES BRYANTTannine Montgomery, Indie-Rose's mum, on the walk with Gavin Clarry and Megan Jefferson. Picture: GILES BRYANT

MORE: Family ‘desperate’ for medicinal cannabis to treat 6-year-old’s severe epilepsy

Tannine, aged 31, led the walk from Bury St Edmunds Abbey to Clare on Sunday, June 21 and said: “The walk went really well and the weather was good, though we accidently went the wrong way and did 25 miles instead of 20!

You may also want to watch:

“We did it to raise awareness for Indie-Rose because when she has a seizure her body feels like it has walked 25 miles – it takes such a toll on her.

Giles Bryant, Gavin Clarry, Tannine Montgomery, Megan Jefferson, Hannah and Lilia Bennet on the walk on Sunday June 21 from Bury St Edmunds to Clare. Picture: GILES BRYANTGiles Bryant, Gavin Clarry, Tannine Montgomery, Megan Jefferson, Hannah and Lilia Bennet on the walk on Sunday June 21 from Bury St Edmunds to Clare. Picture: GILES BRYANT

“It is heartbreaking to know she is in pain and that there is medication available to make it stop.

“Now everyone is pain, they know what it feels like for her.”

The six-year-old has been left feeling tired and grumpy as her body is put through the distressing ordeal of seizures every single day.

Relatives of Indie-Rose have sent a petition to health secretary Matt Hancock, but decided to hold the walk while they wait for answers.

Hannah and Lilia Bennet, Dread Girl and Tannine Montgomery on the walk on Sunday June 21. Picture: GILES BRYANTHannah and Lilia Bennet, Dread Girl and Tannine Montgomery on the walk on Sunday June 21. Picture: GILES BRYANT

The mum added: “Though cannabis can’t rid her of her condition, it can seriously alleviate her symptoms and drastically changes the quality of her life.

“Before this, she had a great school attendance record and was doing really well.”

The walkers on Sunday observed Covid-19 guidelines to make sure they stayed socially distanced at all times.

MORE: Girl with epilepsy ‘at risk of death’, says mum after cannabis oil confiscated

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy

Ipswich Town have yet to make an announcement regarding season ticket refunds. Picture: PA

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Meet Ipswich Academy’s new headteacher, 33 – an ex-triathlete who’s risen to the top in 6 years

Abbie Thorrington takes over the top job at Ipswich Academy after six years at the school. Picture: SPRING

Redesign for development means more homes could be built

The site in Bury St Edmunds has been approved for homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy

Ipswich Town have yet to make an announcement regarding season ticket refunds. Picture: PA

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Meet Ipswich Academy’s new headteacher, 33 – an ex-triathlete who’s risen to the top in 6 years

Abbie Thorrington takes over the top job at Ipswich Academy after six years at the school. Picture: SPRING

Redesign for development means more homes could be built

The site in Bury St Edmunds has been approved for homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Man bailed following arrest in connection with armed police incident

Armed police were called to the scene in Long Melford following reports of an argument Picture: STUART POOLE

Inquest into death of father-of-three after Pontins arrest delayed

An inquest into the death of Paul Gladwell, 38, who died after an arrest at Pontins Holiday Park, Pakefield, has been delayed. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Daughter, 10, who died of brain tumour inspires mum’s marathon challenge

Lisa Bell, from Exning, is raising money for EACH after her daughter was treated at the charity's Milton hospice Picture: BELL FAMILY

Lorry collides with parked vehicle on one-way system

The collision happened in Girling Street, Sudbury at approximately 1.50pm - but an update provided at 4pm shows the area has now been cleared. Picture: STEVE HALL