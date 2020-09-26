CCTV appeal after man ‘banged on roof’ of vehicle in B&M car park
PUBLISHED: 12:13 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 26 September 2020
Archant
Police would like to speak to a man pictured on CCTV after a public order incident in a Bury St Edmunds car park.
The incident happened in the B&M car park, off Western Way, on Wednesday, August 26 at about 9.50am.
A woman in her 50s was in her vehicle and crossed a pedestrian crossing.
She saw a family of four and then a man banged on the roof of her vehicle and shouted at her in an abusive and aggressive manner.
The family then walked into B&M as if nothing had happened.
Police would like to speak to the man depicted in the CCTV image, as it is believed he may be able to help with their inquiry.
If anyone recognises him, they should call Bury St Edmunds police quoting crime reference 37/50000/20.
