Car and cyclist involved in crash on country road

The collision between a car and cyclist happened about 7.50am on the B1061, close to Great Bradley, between Cambridge and Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a car and a cyclist in Great Bradley, close to Suffolk’s border with Cambridge.

Police were called to The Street, in Great Bradley, close to its junction with Acre Road, at around 7.50am today.

Officers say one of the people involved in the crash is hurt, but it is not clear yet how serious their injuries are.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service also attended.

One person was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for further treatment following the collision.

The B1061 is currently closed between the junction for Acre Road and Hall Road while crash investigators work at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted away from the area while this takes place.

Suffolk Highways tweeted to say a diversion route is in place while police clear the road and recovery teams remove the car.

The road is due to be re-opened later today.

Check back for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from emergency crews.