Road closed after crash involving vehicle and cyclist
PUBLISHED: 11:08 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 17 May 2020
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a cyclist and a vehicle which has closed part of the B1063 at Wickhambrook.
The incident was reported at around 9.30am this morning in Shop Hill, Wickhambrook, and involved a cyclist and a vehicle.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the road is closed in both directions while emergency services tend to the incident.
Traffic is being diverted along Mill Road.
Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story.
