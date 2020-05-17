Breaking

Road closed after crash involving vehicle and cyclist

Police have closed part of the B1063 in Wickhambrook following a crash between a cyclist and a vehicle. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a cyclist and a vehicle which has closed part of the B1063 at Wickhambrook.

The incident was reported at around 9.30am this morning in Shop Hill, Wickhambrook, and involved a cyclist and a vehicle.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the road is closed in both directions while emergency services tend to the incident.

Traffic is being diverted along Mill Road.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story.