Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road
PUBLISHED: 14:34 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 22 June 2020
An air ambulance has rushed a woman to hospital after a serious collision between a van and a bicycle.
Suffolk police were called to reports that a cyclist had been involved in a collision with a Transit Van on the B1077 in Helmingham shortly after 1.10pm today.
A woman, who was on the bike, has been air-lifted to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridgeshire to receive treatment.
She is understood to have serious injuries.
Officers have described the incident as a ‘serious collision’ and have closed the road.
It is though that the B1077 will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
Officers have asked for motorists to avoid the area if possible, while the deal with the scene.
