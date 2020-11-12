Jackknifed lorry blocks rural road in both directions
PUBLISHED: 07:58 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:58 12 November 2020
Archant
The B1077 is blocked in both directions this morning after a lorry jackknifed.
Police are currently on the scene of the incident between the B1077 Eye Road and Bedingfield Road near Rishangles.
The road remains blocked in both directions at this time.
Halesworth Police tweeted: “Please avoid the road, which is first junction on left heading south on B1077 from Risghangles just after Catt’s Corner.”
