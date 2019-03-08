Partly Cloudy

Motorcyclist injured in country lane collision

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:00 17 July 2019

The motorcycle crash reportedly happened about 5.20am on July 17 near the juction of Ipswich Road and Winston Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A motorcyclist was injured in a collision on a Suffolk country lane shortly after sunrise today.

Police reported they had been called to a single-vehicle crash at the junction of Winston Road and Ipswich Road, between Debenham and Fen Street.

A motorcyclist was involved and paramedics are also at the scene to treat the rider.

The extent of the motorcyclist's injuries are not yet known.

Disruption was first reported on the road about 5.21am, according to AA Route Planner, with Suffolk Constabulary officers arriving at the scene just after 6.30am.

Traffic is coping in the area and there are no reports of road closures at 6.50am.

Check back for the latest updates.

