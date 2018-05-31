E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Driver climbs free from wreckage after car leaves Suffolk road

PUBLISHED: 12:47 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 14 January 2020

The crash happened on the B1079 near Otley Picture: ARCHANT

The crash happened on the B1079 near Otley Picture: ARCHANT

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2014

A driver escaped serious injury after the car he was driving left a Suffolk road and rolled onto its side.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, on the B1079 near Otley, at about 11am on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

The male driver of a Volkswagen Scirocco had managed to climb free from the wreckage.

He was said to be suffering from shock, but was not thought to have been hurt in the collision.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene in case cutting equipment was needed to help free the driver.

The vehicle was recovered at about 11.45am.

Most Read

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge will close tonight. Picture: MICK WEBB

‘I can’t wait to get started’ - Ipswich complete loan signing of Preston defender Earl

Ipswich Town have signed Josh Earl on loan from Preston North End. Picture: ITFC

Police respond to incident on bus carrying school children

Police responded to an incident in Capel St Mary this morning. Picture: ALAN MARSHALL

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Most Read

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge will close tonight. Picture: MICK WEBB

‘I can’t wait to get started’ - Ipswich complete loan signing of Preston defender Earl

Ipswich Town have signed Josh Earl on loan from Preston North End. Picture: ITFC

Police respond to incident on bus carrying school children

Police responded to an incident in Capel St Mary this morning. Picture: ALAN MARSHALL

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Greater Anglia axes all morning rush-hour trains on East Suffolk line for second day running

Rush hour trains between Lowestoft and Ipswich have been cancelled for a second day running by Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Date set for inquest of three-year-old Ava-May Littleboy

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

Honey and Harvey hosting Brunch and Bark for dog-lovers

Dog walkers are being to explore the countryside around Melton as part of Honey + Harvey's Brunch and Bark promotion for the New Year Photo: Andy Abbott

Driver climbs free from wreckage after car leaves Suffolk road

The crash happened on the B1079 near Otley Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blades to bid £3m for Woolfenden - so should Town sell?

Sheffield United are set to bid £3m for Luke Woolfenden, according to reports. Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists