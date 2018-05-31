Driver climbs free from wreckage after car leaves Suffolk road

A driver escaped serious injury after the car he was driving left a Suffolk road and rolled onto its side.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, on the B1079 near Otley, at about 11am on Tuesday.

The male driver of a Volkswagen Scirocco had managed to climb free from the wreckage.

He was said to be suffering from shock, but was not thought to have been hurt in the collision.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene in case cutting equipment was needed to help free the driver.

The vehicle was recovered at about 11.45am.