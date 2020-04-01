Road closed after car collides with lamp-post
PUBLISHED: 10:44 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 01 April 2020
A road in mid Suffolk has been closed by police after a car was in collision with a lamp-post.
Suffolk police were called to the scene of the collision on the B1115 in Great Waldingfield shortly before 7.30am today.
The car, a Mini Cooper, is said to have collided with a lamp-post, causing it to be damaged.
Police have since closed the road while crews repair the lamp-post and wait for recovery of the car.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said those involved have suffered minor injuries, although an ambulance was not required.
