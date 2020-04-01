E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Road closed after car collides with lamp-post

PUBLISHED: 10:44 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 01 April 2020

A stretch of the B1115 in Great Waldingfield has been closed by Suffolk police after a Mini Cooper was involved in a collision with a lamp-post Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A road in mid Suffolk has been closed by police after a car was in collision with a lamp-post.

Suffolk police were called to the scene of the collision on the B1115 in Great Waldingfield shortly before 7.30am today.

The car, a Mini Cooper, is said to have collided with a lamp-post, causing it to be damaged.

Police have since closed the road while crews repair the lamp-post and wait for recovery of the car.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said those involved have suffered minor injuries, although an ambulance was not required.

