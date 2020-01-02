Road closed after car crashes into tree

A stretch of the B1115 remains closed at Semer after a car was involved in a collision with a tree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A country road in Suffolk is closed while police deal with the scene of an accident between a car and a tree.

The accident happened close to the old post office on the B1115 in Semer, near Bildeston, around 3.30pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed two occupants are now out of the vehicle, but was unable to confirm the extent of any injuries.

The road has been closed while police await recovery to arrive for the vehicle.