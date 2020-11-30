E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Teenage motorcyclist injured in crash with sports car

PUBLISHED: 11:16 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 30 November 2020

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash on the B1116, at the junction with Easton Lane in Hacheston.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash on the B1116, at the junction with Easton Lane in Hacheston. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A teenage motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being injured in a crash with a sports car, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

On Tuesday, November 24 at 5.30pm, officers were called to a collision on the B1116 at the junction with Easton Lane, involving a red Toyota MR2 and a black Yamaha motorcycle.

The car was travelling towards Hacheston, in Easton Lane, and the motorcycle was travelling northbound on The Street on the B1116 towards Framlingham.

The male teenage motorcycle rider suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The road was closed for recovery of the vehicles and reopened at 10.50pm.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the collision or who may have any dash cam footage to assist the investigation.

Any witnesses should contact Pc Kelly Milton at Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference number 293 of November 24.

