Police and fire crews called after van crashes off road

PUBLISHED: 21:37 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:27 25 December 2019

Police have been called to a collision in Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision in Saxmundham where a vehicle is believed to have come off the road due to icy conditions.

Police and an ambulance crew are at the single vehicle collision on the B1119 Church Hill.

Three fire engines from Suffolk Fire & Rescue are also in attendance, with crews from Aldeburgh, Leiston and Saxmundham being deployed to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The van drivers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time.

"It is currently unclear as to how the driver came off the road as no other vehicle or tree is involved. But it is understood it could be due to ice on the roads."

The driver is currently being treated by paramedics at the scene and will be taken to hospital.

