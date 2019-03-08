E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man released by police after crash which killed horse and left teenage rider badly injured

PUBLISHED: 10:17 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 27 September 2019

A 52-year-old man has been released under investigation after a crash involving a teenage horse rider Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 52-year-old man has been released under investigation following a crash involving a teenage girl riding a horse.

The man was arrested at the scene on the B1127 in Henstead after allegedly failing a roadside drugs test following the crash.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink and drugs and for driving under the influence of excess drugs.

He has since been released as police continue their enquiries.

The teenage girl, believed to be 15, was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by air ambulance.

The extent of her injuries is not currently known, although they have been classed as serious.

Sadly her horse was put down at the scene.

