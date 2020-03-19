E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Babergh and Mid Suffolk council house tenants safe from eviction, authorities confirm

PUBLISHED: 16:54 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 19 March 2020

Council house tenants in Babergh and Mid Suffolk are secure from eviction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Council house tenants in two Suffolk districts have been reassured that they will not lose their homes as a result of lost income from coronavirus.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday confirmed a package of support measures would mean private renters could not be evicted from their homes.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils have confirmed that they will work with council house tenants too to ensure they can remain in their homes if they are struggling to make ends meet from lost income.

A spokeswoman from the two councils said: “We don’t want anyone having the additional worry of losing their homes if they are unable to work as a result of coronavirus and are facing financial hardship as a result.

“We will always support people who are experiencing difficulties – but now more than ever. No one will face eviction if they cannot pay their rent as a direct result of coronavirus.”

It is understood Suffolk’s other authorities are also exploring measures for their council house tenants.

Elsewhere, East Suffolk Council has announced that its planning committees have been suspended until the end of April.

Emergency measures are being established for deciding on applications already in the system which would normally require committee approval, set to be published once finalised.

Suffolk County Council has temporarily ceased running its health and children’s centre groups, with those centres instead being used for one-to-one contacts for families most in need,

Child health clinics are to become by-appointment only.

The county council has confirmed its cabinet meeting planned for March 24 will not go ahead, with a spokesman confirming that meetings are being decided on a case-by-case basis.

To keep abreast of all the latest COVID-19 developments in Suffolk, bookmark our topic page here.

