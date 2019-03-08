Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Revealed - The number of new homes two Suffolk districts need to build by 2036

PUBLISHED: 07:30 21 June 2019

More than 17,000 new homes are needed in Babergh and Mid Suffolk up to 2036, the draft local plan says. Picture: DAVE VINCENT

More than 17,000 new homes are needed in Babergh and Mid Suffolk up to 2036, the draft local plan says. Picture: DAVE VINCENT

Archant

Delayed plans which will inform the future of house building in Babergh and Mid Suffolk have finally been published, with more than 13,500 new homes needed by 2036.

Clive Arthey said the joint local plan would inform the future of housing in Babergh. Picture: GREGG BROWNClive Arthey said the joint local plan would inform the future of housing in Babergh. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The joint local plan for the two districts acts as vision for the areas, allocating numbers of new homes that each will be expected to take and guiding developers on where they should be submitting applications with a bank of suitable sites.

The plan identified a requirement for 17,568 new homes by 2036 - 7,560 in Babergh and 10,008 in Mid Suffolk, which equates to 420 a year in Babergh and 568 a year in Mid Suffolk.

Capel St Mary, Hadleigh, Elmswell, Eye, Stowupland and Thurston are among those expected to take significant numbers of new homes.

The plans, which were pushed back earlier this year until after the elections, also propose to prioritise new retail and town centre uses in Sudbury, Hadleigh and Stowmarket.

Andrew Stringer said ignoring neighbourhood plans amounted to Andrew Stringer said ignoring neighbourhood plans amounted to "declaring war" on communities. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The two councils must next week approve the draft going out to public consultation.

Councillor Clive Arthey, Babergh's cabinet member for planning, said it was about "nothing less than the future of Babergh".

"Development is something that comes up time and again when talking with our residents," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"We must have a strategic approach to how we're going to provide the housing and the jobs needed in Babergh, and the joint local plan provides just that."

Mid Suffolk cabinet member David Burn added: "The joint local plan will help shape the future of Mid Suffolk - how our towns and villages develop, how we protect and enhance our natural environment, develop our local economy, improve leisure and visitor facilities, improve social infrastructure and support more sustainable forms of travel."

But the opposition Green groups at both councils have said the plan has "declared war" on many communities, with parish council and community-led neighbourhood plans being ignored in the allocations.

Andrew Stringer from the Mid Suffolk Green group said: "It appears the proposals maps contained within this draft plan are proof if it were needed that for some communities the administration of Mid Suffolk has not only not listened to their wishes but it seems for some communities they have declared war.

"Suggesting that rural communities should for instance build housing on their playing fields, ignore the use of brownfield sites, and deliberately choose areas of high visual and wildlife benefit simply beggars belief."

Green group leader Rachel Eburne added: "We can see little or no attempt to achieve conformity between neighbourhood and district plans.

"The allocations which have achieved public support in local referendums must be respected by the district.

"This last-minute disagreement could have been avoided if those of us elected to represent local views and knowledge had been allowed to discuss the allocation maps up-front; but we were not."

If both councils approve consultation starting, views will be sought from the public between July and September, before responses are then analysed and possible changes drawn up.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We don’t want to live in a sewage farm’ - Concern over biogas plant and huge poultry barns

The Barley Brigg Farm anaerobic digester near Stradbroke with councillors Chris Edwards and Guy McGregor pictured inset Pictures: ANDREW HIRST

Breaking news for Suffolk Day

Keep up with all of today's travel, police, fire and rescue news on our live blog Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thetford Forest Live review: Foals create a wonderful wall of noise in the woods

Foals at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2019 Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Band’s bid to warm up for Ed – eight years after he supported them

Underline the Sky performing at a sold out LeeStock in Long Melton. Picture: MICK REES PHOTOGRAPHY

Revealed – The number of new homes two Suffolk districts need to build by 2036

More than 17,000 new homes are needed in Babergh and Mid Suffolk up to 2036, the draft local plan says. Picture: DAVE VINCENT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists