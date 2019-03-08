Revealed - 11,000 homes yet to be built in two districts despite having planning permission

Nearly 11,000 homes with planning permissions have yet to be built across Babergh and Mid Suffolk.

Nearly 11,000 homes which have planning permission in two Suffolk districts have yet to be built, it has emerged.

Councillor Andrew Stringer said the problem was not being taken seriously.

Data published for Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils' meetings last week revealed there were 77 stalled sites in Mid Suffolk totalling 6,224 homes, while 4,703 homes had yet to be built in Babergh across 59 stalled sites.

It has meant the two councils have had to agree a housing delivery action plan to help kick-start stalled sites, and prevent other developments approved in future from resulting in similar delays.

Conservative councillor David Burn, Mid Suffolk's planning cabinet member, said: "Stalled sites are a problem - we do what we can to chivvy developers along but it doesn't often have satisfactory results.

"It's the developers that hold the whip hand in the end.

"The government is aware of the problem and there are some planning innovations coming up within the next year or two that might help to address this.

"[The action plan] has got 23 points of action we think we can take and those 23 points will hopefully give us the chance of unstalling those sites."

Stalled sites are those which have planning permission, but have been delayed from work commencing.

In some cases they may only have outline permission - which agrees to the principal of building - but the details do not come forward, while some have planning permission which is close to elapsing.

A host of reasons can be behind the delays, such as archaeology finds, developers sitting on sites in order to wait for them to become more profitable, or delays in agreeing contributions and legal agreements for local infrastructure.

The action plan has 23 points to help tackle the issue, which includes finalising the local plan, engaging with developers earlier to tackle problems sooner, and quicker sign off on legal agreements and contributions.

The joint local plan which has gone out for public consultation identified a need for 17,568 new homes across the two districts by 2036, meaning the stalled sites represent more than 62% of the districts' housing requirement.

But Mid Suffolk's opposition Green group has said the issue hasn't been taken seriously.

Councillor Andrew Stringer said: "We have called for an officer to be part of the council to drill down into this and make sure when houses are approved they get delivered.

"There is a huge amount of work to be done in that plan and I think we should be further down the line.

"We need to have really accurate knowledge about what developers are doing and where the market is, it needs open and frank conversations.

"We also want to see the district play a bigger role in building a lot more homes. Unless they are going to be building a couple of homes a week they are not taking it seriously."