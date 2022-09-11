Towns cheer 'historic and moving moment' of new King

As the final cheers were made across Suffolk this afternoon, crowds and dignitaries have reflected on the moving day that saw the Proclamation of King Charles III.

There were more than 20 readings made across Suffolk on Sunday, starting at 1pm outside Ipswich Town Hall.

Across Babergh and Mid Suffolk, Eye, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Hadleigh and Sudbury were among the locations where crowds could gather to hear the formal announcement declaring King Charles III as the new sovereign.

Mayors, community leaders, dignitaries and other senior public figures gathered for the readings, with huge numbers of people turning out to witness the historic occasion.

The local proclamations were coordinated by town councils.

The Proclamation as heard in Stowmarket on Sunday afternoon.

Cllr James Caston, Mid Suffolk District Council chairman, represented the authority at the proclamation in Stowmarket.

He said: “As the nation mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the greatest monarch to ever live, we remember her and the unwavering service she gifted this country.

"Now King Charles III has been proclaimed and a new dawn has begun. Nothing will be the same again, but at the same time he shares the values and integrity of his mother and I have no doubt he will serve this country with distinction. The third Carolean era has begun. God save the King.”

Cllr Suzie Morley, Mid Suffolk District Council leader, who represented the authority at the proclamation in Eye, said the proclamations were "historic and moving moments".

Crowds gathered with mayors, community leaders, dignitaries and other senior public figures for the reading in Eye.

She said: "The Queen has been a role model and someone I looked up to, throughout my life. The passing of Her Majesty is a great loss to our nation, and I extend my thoughts and condolences to the King and the whole Royal Family as we all continue to mourn.”

Babergh District Council leader Cllr John Ward attended the earlier reading in Ipswich before representing the council at the Hadleigh Proclamation.

Hadleigh hosted a Proclamation at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Crowds gathered with mayors, community leaders, dignitaries and other senior public figures for the reading in Hadleigh.

He said: "It was very moving and I was proud that so many Hadleigh residents were there for our new king.”

Cllr Derek Davis, Babergh District Council vice-chairman, acknowledged that the council was not even formed when Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne.

The Proclamation reading in Hadleigh.

Dignitaries gathered in Needham Market for the Proclamation.

Cllr Paul Ekpenyong, Mid Suffolk District Council vice-chairman, who was at the Needham Market proclamation, said: “I feel a deep sense of loss at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II who ascended the throne in the year of my birth. Now though, I look forward to the long and fruitful reign of King Charles III.”