E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Capel St Mary to get 100 homes after Persimmon plans approved

PUBLISHED: 08:30 16 July 2020

A CGI image of what the 100-home development by Persimmon in Capel St Mary could look like. Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES

A CGI image of what the 100-home development by Persimmon in Capel St Mary could look like. Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES

Persimmon Homes

Final approval has been given for 100 new homes in Capel St Mary after two years of detailed design work.

The land in Capel St Mary where Persimmon has secured planning permission to build 100 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe land in Capel St Mary where Persimmon has secured planning permission to build 100 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Persimmon Homes secured outline planning permission to build up to 100 homes on land east of Longfield Road and Little Tufts in July 2018, and at a meeting of Babergh District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday the final details were given the go-ahead.

The committee had deferred a decision on details from February, asking for the development to have an improved design for a block of flats, more of the homes to have two bedrooms and more bungalows.

Persimmon returned with those revisions, which include seven bungalows – four affordable and three market homes.

The plans were approved by eight votes to three.

A CGI image of what the 100-home development by Persimmon in Capel St Mary could look like. Picture: PERSIMMON HOMESA CGI image of what the 100-home development by Persimmon in Capel St Mary could look like. Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES

Councillor Adrian Osborne said: “I very much like the alterations that have been carried out on this application, I think the revisions are very, very good.”

Stuart McAdam, planning manager for Persimmon Suffolk, confirmed the company had worked with the parish council and officers to address the previous concerns, and said: “We believe that the revised proposals provide a balanced mix of housing at an appropriate density for this location while also providing 28% of the site areas public open space – nearly three times the policy requirement.”

After the meeting, a spokeswoman from the company said: “We are pleased with the committee’s decision, which will allow us to bring 100 much-needed homes for local people to a popular village.

You may also want to watch:

“Our proposals include a selection of one, two, three and four bedroom homes, including apartments and bungalows, with 35 properties being allocated as affordable homes. The layout and design of the development – to be known as Samford Gardens – has been carefully considered to be in keeping with the surrounding neighbourhood.”

More than £675,000 is to be given for education and library provision.

Despite approval being granted, there were still some concerns over the scheme, notably around the designation of some of the roads as private roads, meaning they would have to be maintained by those who live there, as well as concerns that turning areas would be used as places for people to park.

The proposed access from Little Tufts was also criticised.

Ward councillor Sue Carpendale said: “I am aware and want to acknowledge that the developers have consulted to improve the design for this site.

“But despite the improvements, locally this is a hugely unpopular decision because of the access through Little Tufts.

“Until this point it was a small, quiet residential close.”

Capel St Mary Parish Council chairman Brian Rogers said: “The application as planned is completely out of keeping with the rest of the village.

“Residents will have massive problems exiting at key times.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigate alarm to find drunk rugby pro asleep inside restaurant

Edmundo Lounge in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

‘Large amount of rubbish’ set on fire in late night blaze

Firefighters were called to Tonning Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Capel St Mary to get 100 homes after Persimmon plans approved

A CGI image of what the 100-home development by Persimmon in Capel St Mary could look like. Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES

Sunshine and showers forecast for the weekend

Rain and sunshine are both predicted for this weekend. Picture: KERRY PRATT

Bury Post Office revamp set to take step forward as latest plans recommended for approval

How the former post office building in Bury St Edmunds town centre could look Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY BOROUGH COUNCIL