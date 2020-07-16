Capel St Mary to get 100 homes after Persimmon plans approved

A CGI image of what the 100-home development by Persimmon in Capel St Mary could look like. Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES Persimmon Homes

Final approval has been given for 100 new homes in Capel St Mary after two years of detailed design work.

The land in Capel St Mary where Persimmon has secured planning permission to build 100 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The land in Capel St Mary where Persimmon has secured planning permission to build 100 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Persimmon Homes secured outline planning permission to build up to 100 homes on land east of Longfield Road and Little Tufts in July 2018, and at a meeting of Babergh District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday the final details were given the go-ahead.

The committee had deferred a decision on details from February, asking for the development to have an improved design for a block of flats, more of the homes to have two bedrooms and more bungalows.

Persimmon returned with those revisions, which include seven bungalows – four affordable and three market homes.

The plans were approved by eight votes to three.

A CGI image of what the 100-home development by Persimmon in Capel St Mary could look like. Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES A CGI image of what the 100-home development by Persimmon in Capel St Mary could look like. Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES

Councillor Adrian Osborne said: “I very much like the alterations that have been carried out on this application, I think the revisions are very, very good.”

Stuart McAdam, planning manager for Persimmon Suffolk, confirmed the company had worked with the parish council and officers to address the previous concerns, and said: “We believe that the revised proposals provide a balanced mix of housing at an appropriate density for this location while also providing 28% of the site areas public open space – nearly three times the policy requirement.”

After the meeting, a spokeswoman from the company said: “We are pleased with the committee’s decision, which will allow us to bring 100 much-needed homes for local people to a popular village.

“Our proposals include a selection of one, two, three and four bedroom homes, including apartments and bungalows, with 35 properties being allocated as affordable homes. The layout and design of the development – to be known as Samford Gardens – has been carefully considered to be in keeping with the surrounding neighbourhood.”

More than £675,000 is to be given for education and library provision.

Despite approval being granted, there were still some concerns over the scheme, notably around the designation of some of the roads as private roads, meaning they would have to be maintained by those who live there, as well as concerns that turning areas would be used as places for people to park.

The proposed access from Little Tufts was also criticised.

Ward councillor Sue Carpendale said: “I am aware and want to acknowledge that the developers have consulted to improve the design for this site.

“But despite the improvements, locally this is a hugely unpopular decision because of the access through Little Tufts.

“Until this point it was a small, quiet residential close.”

Capel St Mary Parish Council chairman Brian Rogers said: “The application as planned is completely out of keeping with the rest of the village.

“Residents will have massive problems exiting at key times.”

