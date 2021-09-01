New parking charges to be introduced from next year

Published: 2:29 PM September 1, 2021

New parking charges will be put in place next year in Babergh car parks, which have previously been free.

The paid for parking will be introduced in January next year to allow the council to work with businesses on the high streets to find the best solution for everyone.

The car parks will be free for one hour to visitors, which was previously proposed to be 30 minutes.

Introducing the new tariffs in the new year will also avoid any unnecessary disruption or uncertainty about the changes during the Christmas and New Year period, with many focusing on spending time with family and friends.

The plans were agreed by cabinet members in February this year, and was originally agreed that they would be introduced on October 1.

The divisive plans sparked concerns from town councils in Hadleigh and Sudbury, some local ward councillors and petitions totalling more than 2,000 signatures.

With Great Cornard county councillor Peter Beer previously describing them as a "death blow".

Councillor Elisabeth Malvisi, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “Christmas and New Year are special and busy times for many. With this in mind we wanted to ensure the least disruption possible and greatest benefit for our communities, which is why we’ve decided to introduce the new parking tariffs in January.

Elisabeth Malvisi, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for environment. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL - Credit: Archant

“Parking is, of course, a very careful balancing act, between the immediate needs and visions for our towns, those of the whole district, and our environment.

“I’m excited to see how we can all look towards more sustainable travel in future, and ensure Babergh remains a place we are all proud to call home.”

The tariffs follow an independent parking study which found current parking arrangements were outdated and not making best use of available space.

Currently the parking is free in Babergh car parks - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It is unsure how much the parking will cost at this stage but the council have said the charges will go towards machine upgrades to include a contactless payment option, updating and improving cycle parking, provision for EVs, and maintenance, wayfinding, signage, and markings and covering general annual operational costs.

Residents, businesses, and visitors will also soon be able to have their say on their parking experience across the district, as part of the council’s consultation to shape their parking strategy. Further details on how to take part are expected to follow over coming days.