E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two Suffolk towns given £180,000 boost for CCTV network upgrade

PUBLISHED: 21:03 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 21:03 06 July 2020

Babergh District Council has agreed to CCTV upgrades in Sudbury and Hadleigh. Picture: ARCHANT

Babergh District Council has agreed to CCTV upgrades in Sudbury and Hadleigh. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A £180,000 upgrade of CCTV cameras in Hadleigh and Sudbury have been given the go-ahead.

Babergh District Council cabinet member for communities, Derek Davis, said the cameras would give a boost to the economies of both towns. Picture: ARCHANTBabergh District Council cabinet member for communities, Derek Davis, said the cameras would give a boost to the economies of both towns. Picture: ARCHANT

The current network of cameras – 17 in Sudbury and seven in Hadleigh – were installed in 2000 and are now desperately outdated.

Babergh District Council’s cabinet on Monday agreed to pump £180,000 into overhauling the system, which will begin with a £43,000 short term upgrade to have both analogue and wireless cameras to be completed within a few months.

The remaining £140,000 will be spent over the next 18 months to establish a modern wireless CCTV network which will link up with the control centre in West Suffolk.

According to the council, the new system will mean new cameras can be added more easily in future, temporary cameras can be delpoyed and hooked up to the network where necessary, faults can be fixed wirelessly and cable costs can be reduced.

Councillor Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities, said: “This project demonstrates Babergh District Council’s continued commitment to investing heavily in Sudbury and Hadleigh as part of our vision to regenerate the two towns and support their economic recovery.

You may also want to watch:

“The decision made today provides peace of mind to those residents that we are doing all we can to keep their towns safer.”

Mr Davis said that it would be a key feature in reducing anti-social behaviour and crime, and in turn would help both towns’ economies and tourism.

The authority has been working alongside Suffolk Constabulary and both Sudbury and Hadleigh town councils on the proposals, which include financial contributions from the two town councils towards the annual runnings costs.

Councillor Michael Holt said it was “long overdue” and would help reassure locals.

It is understood the work will likely be financed in part by developer contributions known as community infrastructure levy (CIL).

The West Suffolk control room has a 24/7 operation to monitor CCTV, according to the council.

The authority does not have a statutory requirement to provide CCTV, but a spokeswoman said that it believes having the coverage helps reduce crime and disorder, as well as helping police officers in their searches for missing people.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two Suffolk towns given £180,000 boost for CCTV network upgrade

Babergh District Council has agreed to CCTV upgrades in Sudbury and Hadleigh. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich venue kept alive by supporters to host online festival

The Smokehouse in Ipswich has been supported by more than 300 people pledging funds during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON