Free trees among plans as Babergh combats climate change

Mature Couple Planting Out Plants In Garden ©highwaystarz - stock.adobe.com

Free trees for families and wildflower verges are to be introduced by Babergh District Council as it commits to enhancing and protecting biodiversity and combat climate change.

Councillors passed a motion at a meeting with a range of pledges, which also include safeguarding wildlife and striving to become carbon neutral.

Babergh District Council will be working with the public sector and other partners to create an environment and climate change taskforce, who will aid the council wth their plans.

The motion was tabled by Elisabeth Malvisi, Babergh District Council's cabinet member for environment, and will complement the biodiversity motion passed by Mid Suffolk District Council in July.

She said: "Recognising the responsibility we have to enhance protect biodiversity and wildlife in Babergh is so important.

"Through the environment and climate change taskforce, and working with partners, we will now look at how we can support biodiversity and wildlife conservation in our Babergh communities.

"We will be working towards the county-wide aim to make Suffolk the greenest county and build on our 2030 carbon neutral ambitions."

Among the new plans includes the introduction of a Tree for Life scheme, where parents in the district will be offered a free tree to celebrate the arrival of a new child.

Wildflowers are also set to be planted at the sides of roads to attract bees and insects, while a wildlife network map will help enourage eco-tourism.

The map will also identify potential wildlife corridors, which link together multiple natural habitats to enable animal migration and population growth.

The taskforce will be consist of various public and private organisations, and will provide assistance and advice to the community as required.

Barbergh District Council hope the new plans will help Suffolk achieve its aim in becoming the greenest county.

Funding for the work during 2019/20 is to be approved by the council cabinet.

Mid Suffolk District Council previously passed motions to set up a similar environmental taskforce in July.