Lord and Lady among objectors to plans for 130 homes on former orchard

The proposed 130 home scheme on the site of a former orchard off Waldingfield Road at Chilton, near Sudbury Picture: URBAN DESIGN BOX / BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL UDB

Detailed plans to build up to 130 homes on a former orchard near Sudbury are set to be approved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lady Valerie Hart in the grounds of Chilton Hall which overlooks the proposed development off Waldingfield Road Picture: PHIL MORLEY Lady Valerie Hart in the grounds of Chilton Hall which overlooks the proposed development off Waldingfield Road Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Babergh District Council's planning committee is being recommended to give the go ahead for the scheme, in a six hectare field off Waldingfield Road in Chilton.

The scheme, by Anderson Design & Build of Chelmsford, is due to be discussed by planners tomorrow morning.

However, the proposals have sparked objections from bodies including Historic England, The Gardens Trust, the Sudbury Society.

Also opposed are and Lord and Lady Hart of Chilton Hall, whose Grade II* listed home overlooks the site.

She and her husband, who is godfather to Tony Blair's daughter, are unhappy at a construction access on Waldingfield Road at the north east corner of the site she believed would have a long-term impact on Chilton Hall.

In a statement to the council, Lady Hart said it was unclear if it met the terms of the outline planning permission.

You may also want to watch:

She also argued the construction management plan was vague in areas such as landscaping, removal of hedgerows, temporary buildings and traffic, and the view from her home and others would be blighted by construction areas not being screened properly.

"Whilst I would prefer to try to resolve this matter constructively with your authority, I am accordingly giving active consideration to what redress may need to be sought, and steps taken to rectify the position," she said.

The developers had previously won outline planning permission for the project last year.

It is adjacent to the proposed 1,150 home Chilton Woods development approved by the council last year.

The housing would be mostly two and three-bedroom units, with 85 for sale on the open market and 45 low-cost dwellings.

Under the proposals the site would be screened by trees up to 21 metres deep from Waldingfield Road.

A report to councillors recommending approval said that notwithstanding the site development plan, the detailed application complied with national planning guidelines.

"The development is considered to be a genuinely high quality scheme and the application has responded positively to the local context and the parameters of the outline planning permission," it said.