‘One of Suffolk’s finest sons’ recognised posthumously with national award

Former Babergh councillor Nick Ridley was posthumously awarded the lifetime achievement award in the LGIU and CCLA Councillor Awards 2020. Picture: LGIU/CCLA AWARDS LGIU/CCLA AWARDS

One of Suffolk’s “finest sons” has posthumously been recognised at a prestigious national councillor awards ceremony.

Nick Ridley held numerous posts in the community alongside his Babergh District Council and St Elizabeth Hospice work. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL Nick Ridley held numerous posts in the community alongside his Babergh District Council and St Elizabeth Hospice work. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Councillor Nick Ridley, who died on March 31 aged 82 following a short illness, was honoured at the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA Councillor Awards on Thursday night for the lifetime achievement award (in memoriam).

Mr Ridley, who served on Babergh District Council from May 2003 until May 2019 was also a founder member of St Elizabeth Hospice in the early 1980s, a deputy lieutenant of Suffolk and a magistrate.

He was awarded an OBE in 2005 for his services to the community, and had been a cabinet member for planning at the council in the latter portion of his councillor career.

He also held trustee posts at the Museum of East Anglian Life, Ipswich Historic Churches Trust, Lord Belstead Charitable Settlement, the Ganzoni Charitable Trust and the Ipswich Chamber Music Society during his life.

Babergh District Council leader John Ward described Nick Ridley as 'one of Suffolk's finest sons'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Babergh District Council leader John Ward described Nick Ridley as 'one of Suffolk's finest sons'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Babergh council leader John Ward, who accepted the award on behalf of Mr Ridley’s family, said: “I was so pleased that Nick won the lifetime achievement award.

“This is a wonderful accolade to a man that dedicated so many years of faithful and committed service to the people of Suffolk.

“He will always be remembered as one of Suffolk’s finest sons.

“He was passionate about the county and Babergh.

“It is also testament to the legacy that he leaves behind, and I consider it to privilege to have served alongside him and to have learnt so much from him. He will be missed.”

Councillor Kathryn Grandon, Babergh council chairwoman, said: “I am thrilled that Nick’s legacy to Suffolk has been recognised in this way.

“It is a very deserving memory to a man that was respected and admired by so many for his wise counsel over the years.

“His service to the council was only part of his community role, he had a great interest in everything to do with Suffolk and played a key role including the Bury St Edmunds cathedral Millennium Project and as president of St Elizabeth Hospice.

“He achieved so much, and this is wonderful tribute to his memory.”

Babergh cabinet member for the environment, Elisabeth Malvisi was also shortlisted for the environment and sustainability pioneer category.