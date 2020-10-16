E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two Suffolk councillors nominated for national awards for work in Babergh

PUBLISHED: 13:52 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 16 October 2020

Former Babergh councillor Nick Ridley has posthumously been nominated for a lifetime achievement award. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Babergh councillor Nick Ridley has posthumously been nominated for a lifetime achievement award. Picture: ARCHANT

Two Suffolk councillors have been nominated for prestigious national awards for their efforts in public service.

Babergh District Council leader John Ward said the nominations were well deserved. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBabergh District Council leader John Ward said the nominations were well deserved. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nick Ridley, who died in spring after a short illness aged 82, has been posthumously nominated for a lifetime achievement award in recognition for his long service at Babergh District Council in the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA Councillor Awards.

MORE: Tributes paid to former Babergh councillor Nick Ridley

Also nominated is Elizabeth Malvisi, Babergh’s current cabinet member for the environment just a year on from being elected in May 2019, in the environment and sustainability pioneer category.

The pair have made the final shortlist from more than 200 nominations across the county, with the winners being announced in an online ceremony on November 26.

Babergh District Council leader John Ward said: “I am delighted that two Babergh councillors are among those being recognised for their dedication to the people and communities we serve – one current and one former.

Cabinet member for the environment at Babergh District Council, Elizabeth Malvisi. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCILCabinet member for the environment at Babergh District Council, Elizabeth Malvisi. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

“Nick was a great asset to the community and the council; he was passionate about Suffolk and its residents and dedicated many years to serving the people of Babergh.

“He was always willing to stand up for the good of the district in his thoughtful and respectful manners, even when making the hard decisions.

You may also want to watch:

“While Nick is no longer with us his legacy continues as we recall his wise words of counsel, advice and experience.

“Councillor Malvisi is a more recent member of our council – but shares the same dedication to public office, particularly when it comes to her work in helping Babergh achieve our carbon-neutral ambitions and championing sustainability and environmental change. This is well-deserved recognition for them both.”

Mr Ridley was a well-known figure in Babergh and his community in Sproughton, having served as a councillor from 2003 until May 2019.

He had notably held a cabinet position for planning, but was also a founding member of St Elizabeth Hospice, a magistrate for many years and had been the deputy lieutenant of Suffolk.

He was awarded an OBE in 2005 for his services to the community.

MORE: Elizabeth Malvisi secures Babergh cabinet position

Ms Malvisi said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been nominated considering I have only been a district councillor for just over a year, it’s very humbling to have been nominated.

“Climate change, the environment and our desperate need to regain the balance in our bio-diversity have been, and continue to be, a steep learning curve with so many habitats at risk.

“We can all absolutely play our part in this, we all can reduce our waste, we can all recycle more, we can all reduce or preferably eliminate plastic from our lives.

“I find it very exciting, enjoyable and rewarding that if we all did a little bit the multiplier is so great that it will have an impact.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body of man pulled from Alton Water reservoir

The body of a man has been pulled from Alton Water reservoir. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Deadline Day Live: Transfer latest from Ipswich Town and the rest of League One

It's expected to be a quiet transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Where are Covid rates rising fastest in Suffolk?

Babergh currently has the highest coronavirus case rate in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Inquest into death of man injured outside Kebabpizza suspended as court proceedings continue

Richard Day, 45, was described as a quiet and reserved man Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Murder accused allegedly tried to cover his tracks – court told

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found dead in the River Gipping in 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY