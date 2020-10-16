Two Suffolk councillors nominated for national awards for work in Babergh

Former Babergh councillor Nick Ridley has posthumously been nominated for a lifetime achievement award. Picture: ARCHANT

Two Suffolk councillors have been nominated for prestigious national awards for their efforts in public service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Babergh District Council leader John Ward said the nominations were well deserved. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Babergh District Council leader John Ward said the nominations were well deserved. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nick Ridley, who died in spring after a short illness aged 82, has been posthumously nominated for a lifetime achievement award in recognition for his long service at Babergh District Council in the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA Councillor Awards.

MORE: Tributes paid to former Babergh councillor Nick Ridley

Also nominated is Elizabeth Malvisi, Babergh’s current cabinet member for the environment just a year on from being elected in May 2019, in the environment and sustainability pioneer category.

The pair have made the final shortlist from more than 200 nominations across the county, with the winners being announced in an online ceremony on November 26.

Babergh District Council leader John Ward said: “I am delighted that two Babergh councillors are among those being recognised for their dedication to the people and communities we serve – one current and one former.

Cabinet member for the environment at Babergh District Council, Elizabeth Malvisi. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL Cabinet member for the environment at Babergh District Council, Elizabeth Malvisi. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

“Nick was a great asset to the community and the council; he was passionate about Suffolk and its residents and dedicated many years to serving the people of Babergh.

“He was always willing to stand up for the good of the district in his thoughtful and respectful manners, even when making the hard decisions.

You may also want to watch:

“While Nick is no longer with us his legacy continues as we recall his wise words of counsel, advice and experience.

“Councillor Malvisi is a more recent member of our council – but shares the same dedication to public office, particularly when it comes to her work in helping Babergh achieve our carbon-neutral ambitions and championing sustainability and environmental change. This is well-deserved recognition for them both.”

Mr Ridley was a well-known figure in Babergh and his community in Sproughton, having served as a councillor from 2003 until May 2019.

He had notably held a cabinet position for planning, but was also a founding member of St Elizabeth Hospice, a magistrate for many years and had been the deputy lieutenant of Suffolk.

He was awarded an OBE in 2005 for his services to the community.

MORE: Elizabeth Malvisi secures Babergh cabinet position

Ms Malvisi said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been nominated considering I have only been a district councillor for just over a year, it’s very humbling to have been nominated.

“Climate change, the environment and our desperate need to regain the balance in our bio-diversity have been, and continue to be, a steep learning curve with so many habitats at risk.

“We can all absolutely play our part in this, we all can reduce our waste, we can all recycle more, we can all reduce or preferably eliminate plastic from our lives.

“I find it very exciting, enjoyable and rewarding that if we all did a little bit the multiplier is so great that it will have an impact.”