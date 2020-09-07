E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Council looks to resume control of playgrounds, graffiti removal and emptying bins

PUBLISHED: 05:30 08 September 2020

Emptying litter bins is among public realm services which could be brought back in house at Babergh in 2021. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emptying litter bins is among public realm services which could be brought back in house at Babergh in 2021. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Graffiti removal, managing playgrounds and maintaining car parks among other council services could change next year as councillors decide whether to bring services back under their own roof.

It has been recommended Babergh District Council change from outsourcing key public realm services and instead adopt an ‘in house’ model akin to those already delivered at Mid Suffolk District Council.

It emerged at a joint scrutiny committee of the councils last week in which it was recognised that the contract for outsourcing at Babergh was coming up for review, and delivering more services in house could make the service more efficient.

It relates to ‘public realm’ services which include: emptying litter bins; maintaining council grounds; warden services; maintaining play areas and parks; litter picking; emptying dog bins and litter bins; dealing with fly-tipping; highways verges work on behalf of the county council; public toilet management and maintaining car parks.

It would not affect contracts on waste collections and leisure facility management.

The scrutiny committee has recommended that Babergh adopts an ‘in house’ model, which must be approved by the council’s cabinet, and if approved would likely take effect from November 2021 when the current contract for outsourcing ends.

You may also want to watch:

Mid Suffolk councillor Keith Scarff said: “If it is in-house it’s responsive and flexible as a service.

“A contract has to tie up every loose end and if it is not in the contract you don’t get it done by the contractor, and that is fair enough.”

Babergh councillor Mary McLaren added: “Public realm in our area of the world does not have a high profile and I think we would welcome that.”

Council officers said a single in-house operation for both councils would help increase service standards, provide a more efficient response and help improve biodiversity with projects such as re-wilding areas.

The committee report confirmed that the changes could be made within the existing budget.

However, Babergh councillor Margaret Maybury has urged any future changes to be managed effectively, after issues with the formation of Babergh Mid Suffolk Building Services (BMBS) – a council property maintenance firm which endured teething problems such as increased spend during its formation.

The two councils have not ruled out forming a trading company later down the line to deliver services, but a move to having both councils in-house first would be more beneficial in the short and medium term.

The cabinets at both councils must now decide which model they want to adopt in future.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police presence remains in Kesgrave in wake of shooting

Police will maintain a presence in Kesgrave in a bid to reassure local families following the shooting Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

How face masks are helping bring shoppers back to Ipswich town centre

More shoppers are having the confidence to go into the town centre - a confidence boosted by more people wearing face coverings according to Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Changes, debuts and a long-awaited return - what to expect as Arsenal visit Town tonight

Jack Lankester and David Cornell could be involved tonight. Picture: PAGEPIX

High Court to hear protestors case against moving Sizewell B buildings onto historic woodland

Substantial felling of Coronation Wood would take place to create space for new buildings at Sizewell B Picture: MIKE PAGE AERIAL PHOTO LIBRARY

Council looks to resume control of playgrounds, graffiti removal and emptying bins

Emptying litter bins is among public realm services which could be brought back in house at Babergh in 2021. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN