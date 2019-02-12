Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Council tax rise and £25m loan plan agreed

PUBLISHED: 20:11 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:11 19 February 2019

Babergh District Council approved the budget at Endeavour House on Tuesday. Picture: ARCHANT

Babergh District Council approved the budget at Endeavour House on Tuesday. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Plans to increase council tax by £5 from April and a fresh loan of £25million to pump into commercial and retail property has been approved.

John Ward, Babergh District Council leader said there was a compelling case for the council tax increase. Picture: PAUL NIXONJohn Ward, Babergh District Council leader said there was a compelling case for the council tax increase. Picture: PAUL NIXON

Babergh District Council approved the 2019/20 budget on Tuesday night, where the proposals were tabled.

The district council’s element of the council tax will rise by £5 a year - around 10p extra per week - for a Band D property, the government benchmark.

It follows a 12.7% increase already approved for the police precept and 4% increase at county council levels.

Elsewhere, controversial plans to borrow an additional £25m from the Public Works Loan Board were also given the green light, which will effectively double the council’s investment in retail and commercial properties through its joint-owned company CIFCO Capital Ltd.

The firm has come under fire for borrowing large sums of money but investing it largely out of county.

There were also question marks over the retail market following high profile national stories of firms such as Marks and Spencer’s, House of Fraser, and HMV struggling.

A stress test has taken place to assess potential risks, with council chiefs confident they have mitigated the risks as much as possible.

Conservative council leader John Ward said: “The numbers produce a compelling case for council tax increases each year. We will continue to do this at the maximum level required without a referendum.”

Concerns were raised by independent councillor Clive Arthey that nationwide changes to council investments which meant there were soaring numbers of local authorities investing in business property using Public Works Loan Board cash at preferential interest rates had “skewed” the market, presenting a risk to the council’s portfolio if the bottom fell out of the market.

Councillor Nick Ridley, member of the board at CIFCO and cabinet member for planning said: “Whatever we invest in there is a risk.

“But over the last 30-40 years property has proven remarkably resilient.

“You won’t see many portfolios that have failed - only those that were speculative.

“We are not there to blow council money we are there to support it.

“If we don’t get the income from there, it’s hard to see where we get it.

“For is to have cutbacks is not something we don’t want to do. If we don’t want to take advantage of this particular type of investment we may have to cut back.”

Most Read

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Snape Maltings is the venue for Suffolk Coastal's farewell party. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Snape Maltings is the venue for Suffolk Coastal's farewell party. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Council tax rise and £25m loan plan agreed

Babergh District Council approved the budget at Endeavour House on Tuesday. Picture: ARCHANT

Jail for beggar who soiled church floor and has over 100 convictions

Carl Horth, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 weeks and banned from Ipswich town centre for three years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Reminiscence cards launched for horse racing in Newmarket

A new set of cards to prompt memories of horseracing for people with dementia have been released. Picture: RACING WELFARE

Smashing time in store after circus fans donate plates to break

Alex Morley (left) and Robbie James. Picture: ALEX MORLEY PRODUCTIONS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists